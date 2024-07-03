iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonam Ltd Share Price

66.6
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:22 PM

  • Open70.7
  • Day's High70.8
  • 52 Wk High96.7
  • Prev. Close69.59
  • Day's Low66.6
  • 52 Wk Low 33.25
  • Turnover (lac)41.11
  • P/E45.78
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value11.71
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)266.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sonam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

70.7

Prev. Close

69.59

Turnover(Lac.)

41.11

Day's High

70.8

Day's Low

66.6

52 Week's High

96.7

52 Week's Low

33.25

Book Value

11.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

266.61

P/E

45.78

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0

Sonam Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sonam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sonam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.88%

Non-Promoter- 28.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sonam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.02

20.02

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.65

32.23

38.24

34.19

Net Worth

56.67

52.25

48.25

44.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

87.41

79.61

59.96

38.31

yoy growth (%)

9.79

32.77

56.5

12.59

Raw materials

-65.36

-61.68

-41.32

-25.46

As % of sales

74.77

77.47

68.92

66.46

Employee costs

-6.08

-4.95

-6.19

-5.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.18

4.32

4.01

1.27

Depreciation

-2.28

-1.56

-1.2

-0.98

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.86

-1.16

-0.46

Working capital

-2.69

6.05

11.24

-0.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.79

32.77

56.5

12.59

Op profit growth

6.32

18.63

76.51

45.32

EBIT growth

2.97

9.63

66.94

-46.32

Net profit growth

-1.17

20.51

253.42

-70.2

No Record Found

Sonam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sonam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Jayeshbhai Chhabildas Shah

E D & Wholetime Director

Deepaben Jayeshbhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Harshil Jayeshbhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shreyansh Vijaybhai Vora

Independent Non Exe. Director

SURESH SOMNATH DAVE

Independent Non Exe. Director

ASHABEN VIPULKUMAR PATEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sonam Ltd

Summary

Sonam Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sonam Clock Private Limited on June 21, 2001. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Sonam Clock Private Limited to Sonam Clock Limited on February 07, 2018. Later, the Company name was changed from Sonam Clock Limited to Sonam Limited on September 02, 2023. The Company commenced manufacturing operations of wall clock items at Taluka Tankara, in District Morbi of Gujarat. The Company is a clock manufacturing Company situated in Morbi, Gujarat. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing & trading of Horological items, Clocks, Clock Movements and related items. It is also engaged in sale of clock parts which includes clock movements, clock cases etc.Apart from this, the Company offers a wide range of table and wall clocks at various price points across budget, mid-level and premium styles, which includes LED digital clocks, LCD clocks, light sensor clocks, pendulum clocks, musical clocks, rotating pendulum musical clocks, sweep clocks, office clocks, designer clocks, alarm clocks, table clocks and regular clocks. The Company is further offering customized corporate clocks in bulk quantities for corporate gifting purpose.Products are sold mainly to clock dealers, retailers, corporates, gifts and novelties stores, through which it reaches to end consumers. Products are sold under the brand name of Sonam, Ampm and Lotus. The Manufac
Company FAQs

What is the Sonam Ltd share price today?

The Sonam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sonam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonam Ltd is ₹266.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sonam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sonam Ltd is 45.78 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sonam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonam Ltd is ₹33.25 and ₹96.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sonam Ltd?

Sonam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.46%, 3 Years at 58.43%, 1 Year at 90.40%, 6 Month at 83.08%, 3 Month at -9.54% and 1 Month at -9.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sonam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sonam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.11 %

