SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹70.7
Prev. Close₹69.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.11
Day's High₹70.8
Day's Low₹66.6
52 Week's High₹96.7
52 Week's Low₹33.25
Book Value₹11.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)266.61
P/E45.78
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.02
20.02
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.65
32.23
38.24
34.19
Net Worth
56.67
52.25
48.25
44.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
87.41
79.61
59.96
38.31
yoy growth (%)
9.79
32.77
56.5
12.59
Raw materials
-65.36
-61.68
-41.32
-25.46
As % of sales
74.77
77.47
68.92
66.46
Employee costs
-6.08
-4.95
-6.19
-5.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.18
4.32
4.01
1.27
Depreciation
-2.28
-1.56
-1.2
-0.98
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.86
-1.16
-0.46
Working capital
-2.69
6.05
11.24
-0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.79
32.77
56.5
12.59
Op profit growth
6.32
18.63
76.51
45.32
EBIT growth
2.97
9.63
66.94
-46.32
Net profit growth
-1.17
20.51
253.42
-70.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Jayeshbhai Chhabildas Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Deepaben Jayeshbhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Harshil Jayeshbhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shreyansh Vijaybhai Vora
Independent Non Exe. Director
SURESH SOMNATH DAVE
Independent Non Exe. Director
ASHABEN VIPULKUMAR PATEL
Reports by Sonam Ltd
Summary
Sonam Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sonam Clock Private Limited on June 21, 2001. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Sonam Clock Private Limited to Sonam Clock Limited on February 07, 2018. Later, the Company name was changed from Sonam Clock Limited to Sonam Limited on September 02, 2023. The Company commenced manufacturing operations of wall clock items at Taluka Tankara, in District Morbi of Gujarat. The Company is a clock manufacturing Company situated in Morbi, Gujarat. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing & trading of Horological items, Clocks, Clock Movements and related items. It is also engaged in sale of clock parts which includes clock movements, clock cases etc.Apart from this, the Company offers a wide range of table and wall clocks at various price points across budget, mid-level and premium styles, which includes LED digital clocks, LCD clocks, light sensor clocks, pendulum clocks, musical clocks, rotating pendulum musical clocks, sweep clocks, office clocks, designer clocks, alarm clocks, table clocks and regular clocks. The Company is further offering customized corporate clocks in bulk quantities for corporate gifting purpose.Products are sold mainly to clock dealers, retailers, corporates, gifts and novelties stores, through which it reaches to end consumers. Products are sold under the brand name of Sonam, Ampm and Lotus. The Manufac
The Sonam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonam Ltd is ₹266.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sonam Ltd is 45.78 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonam Ltd is ₹33.25 and ₹96.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sonam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.46%, 3 Years at 58.43%, 1 Year at 90.40%, 6 Month at 83.08%, 3 Month at -9.54% and 1 Month at -9.89%.
