|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Approved notice of 23d Annual General Meetlng and the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 27th September,2024 at 04:00 p.m. through Video Conference /Other Audio-Visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of lndia. SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Scrutinizer Report of AGM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
