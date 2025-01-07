iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.09
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

87.41

79.61

59.96

38.31

yoy growth (%)

9.79

32.77

56.5

12.59

Raw materials

-65.36

-61.68

-41.32

-25.46

As % of sales

74.77

77.47

68.92

66.46

Employee costs

-6.08

-4.95

-6.19

-5.11

As % of sales

6.95

6.22

10.32

13.35

Other costs

-7.73

-5.23

-5.91

-4.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.84

6.57

9.86

10.53

Operating profit

8.23

7.74

6.52

3.69

OPM

9.41

9.72

10.88

9.65

Depreciation

-2.28

-1.56

-1.2

-0.98

Interest expense

-2.28

-1.95

-1.71

-2.15

Other income

0.52

0.1

0.4

0.71

Profit before tax

4.18

4.32

4.01

1.27

Taxes

-0.79

-0.86

-1.16

-0.46

Tax rate

-18.87

-19.93

-28.98

-36.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.39

3.46

2.85

0.8

Exceptional items

0

-0.02

0

0

Net profit

3.39

3.43

2.85

0.8

yoy growth (%)

-1.17

20.51

253.42

-70.2

NPM

3.88

4.31

4.75

2.1

