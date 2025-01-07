Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
87.41
79.61
59.96
38.31
yoy growth (%)
9.79
32.77
56.5
12.59
Raw materials
-65.36
-61.68
-41.32
-25.46
As % of sales
74.77
77.47
68.92
66.46
Employee costs
-6.08
-4.95
-6.19
-5.11
As % of sales
6.95
6.22
10.32
13.35
Other costs
-7.73
-5.23
-5.91
-4.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.84
6.57
9.86
10.53
Operating profit
8.23
7.74
6.52
3.69
OPM
9.41
9.72
10.88
9.65
Depreciation
-2.28
-1.56
-1.2
-0.98
Interest expense
-2.28
-1.95
-1.71
-2.15
Other income
0.52
0.1
0.4
0.71
Profit before tax
4.18
4.32
4.01
1.27
Taxes
-0.79
-0.86
-1.16
-0.46
Tax rate
-18.87
-19.93
-28.98
-36.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.39
3.46
2.85
0.8
Exceptional items
0
-0.02
0
0
Net profit
3.39
3.43
2.85
0.8
yoy growth (%)
-1.17
20.51
253.42
-70.2
NPM
3.88
4.31
4.75
2.1
