Sonam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.02
20.02
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.65
32.23
38.24
34.19
Net Worth
56.67
52.25
48.25
44.2
Minority Interest
Debt
22.16
25.77
29.84
29.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.95
4.26
4.41
4.21
Total Liabilities
82.78
82.28
82.5
77.66
Fixed Assets
50.6
53.69
54.12
46.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
31.96
28.5
28.13
30.78
Inventories
16.55
19.74
24.82
18.25
Inventory Days
103.63
83.66
Sundry Debtors
9.05
7.28
5.44
8.78
Debtor Days
22.71
40.25
Other Current Assets
9.8
5.01
6.55
10.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-1.69
-6.22
-3.22
Creditor Days
25.97
14.76
Other Current Liabilities
-3.1
-1.84
-2.46
-3.19
Cash
0.15
0.05
0.2
0.32
Total Assets
82.76
82.28
82.51
77.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.