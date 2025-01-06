iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sonam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.38
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonam Ltd

Sonam FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.18

4.32

4.01

1.27

Depreciation

-2.28

-1.56

-1.2

-0.98

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.86

-1.16

-0.46

Working capital

-2.69

6.05

11.24

-0.61

Other operating items

Operating

-1.57

7.95

12.89

-0.79

Capital expenditure

8.51

30.58

9.09

0.43

Free cash flow

6.93

38.53

21.98

-0.36

Equity raised

69.03

48.56

23.62

6.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.59

8.22

29.63

9.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.55

95.31

75.23

15.7

Sonam : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonam Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.