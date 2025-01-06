Sonam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.18
4.32
4.01
1.27
Depreciation
-2.28
-1.56
-1.2
-0.98
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.86
-1.16
-0.46
Working capital
-2.69
6.05
11.24
-0.61
Other operating items
Operating
-1.57
7.95
12.89
-0.79
Capital expenditure
8.51
30.58
9.09
0.43
Free cash flow
6.93
38.53
21.98
-0.36
Equity raised
69.03
48.56
23.62
6.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.59
8.22
29.63
9.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76.55
95.31
75.23
15.7
