Sonam Ltd Summary

Sonam Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sonam Clock Private Limited on June 21, 2001. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Sonam Clock Private Limited to Sonam Clock Limited on February 07, 2018. Later, the Company name was changed from Sonam Clock Limited to Sonam Limited on September 02, 2023. The Company commenced manufacturing operations of wall clock items at Taluka Tankara, in District Morbi of Gujarat. The Company is a clock manufacturing Company situated in Morbi, Gujarat. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing & trading of Horological items, Clocks, Clock Movements and related items. It is also engaged in sale of clock parts which includes clock movements, clock cases etc.Apart from this, the Company offers a wide range of table and wall clocks at various price points across budget, mid-level and premium styles, which includes LED digital clocks, LCD clocks, light sensor clocks, pendulum clocks, musical clocks, rotating pendulum musical clocks, sweep clocks, office clocks, designer clocks, alarm clocks, table clocks and regular clocks. The Company is further offering customized corporate clocks in bulk quantities for corporate gifting purpose.Products are sold mainly to clock dealers, retailers, corporates, gifts and novelties stores, through which it reaches to end consumers. Products are sold under the brand name of Sonam, Ampm and Lotus. The Manufacturing facility is located in Morbi, Gujarat and has present installed production capacity of approximately 72 lakhs p.a. for clocks and 240 lakhs p.a. for clock movements. A Clock movement, also known as caliber, is an internal mechanical part of the clock, which drives hour, minute and second hands of clock in motion.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,08,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 10.10 Crore.