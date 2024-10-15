iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sonam Ltd Board Meeting

57.87
(-4.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:45 PM

Sonam CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters SONAM LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024. SONAM LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, stock split of equity shares and other business matters SONAM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Sonam: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonam Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.