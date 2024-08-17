Summary

Incorporated on 9 Sep.88 and promoted by P O Reddy and Matsushita Electric Industrial Company (MEI), Japan, Indo Matsushita Appliances manufactures electric rice-cookers and other home appliances. The companys collaborator Matsushita, Electric Industrial Company, Japan, holds a 51% stake. The cooker has unique features like an in-built auto-thermostat which cuts off the heater once the cooking is completed, and thereafter keeps it warm for a long time. MEI holds a world patent for the central thermostat, which is the most critical component in the entire rice cooker.The company has its plant at Sholavaram (Chengai Anna district), Tamilnadu, set up with technical and financial assistance from Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, and has an installed capacity of 2.5 lac. The electric rice-cooker are marketed under the National Nippo brand name.In Jul.95, the company launched its mixer-grinder project.Future course of action for company is to get ISO 14001 for Environment Control. Company has successfully commissioned export of Mixer Grinder. During 1999-2000, the Company introduced ten new models of cookers and three new models of mixer grinders. The Company is also taking strict cost reduction measures and is confident of facing the export market.The company has plans to introduce two new models of Rice Cooker for the USA and Asian markets and it also introduced Mixer Grinder for Asian markets.

