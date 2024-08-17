iifl-logo-icon 1
Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd Share Price

344.75
(0.09%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

339.5

Prev. Close

344.45

Turnover(Lac.)

16.09

Day's High

347.85

Day's Low

329.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

338.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.09

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.21%

Foreign: 74.21%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 25.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.75

12.68

12.68

12.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.3

43.28

54.31

43.98

Net Worth

122.05

55.96

66.99

56.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

186.44

200.67

192.35

157.33

yoy growth (%)

-7.08

4.32

22.25

6.62

Raw materials

-109.93

-118.96

-112.91

-99.26

As % of sales

58.96

59.28

58.7

63.09

Employee costs

-27.8

-24.64

-20.96

-17.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-6.14

-1.34

0.27

-3.43

Depreciation

-5.03

-4

-3.7

-3.38

Tax paid

-0.48

1.49

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.05

2.97

7.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.08

4.32

22.25

6.62

Op profit growth

-139.22

-48.42

99.73

-159.87

EBIT growth

-359.59

-65.77

695.65

-104.91

Net profit growth

-4,550.44

-64.06

-112.07

-69.91

No Record Found

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ajit G Nambiar

Executive Director

Ken Nakayama

Managing Director

Thiagarajan Ganesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Shukla

Independent Director

Rajashree Santhanam

Non Executive Director

Nobuyuki Shimobayashi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 9 Sep.88 and promoted by P O Reddy and Matsushita Electric Industrial Company (MEI), Japan, Indo Matsushita Appliances manufactures electric rice-cookers and other home appliances. The companys collaborator Matsushita, Electric Industrial Company, Japan, holds a 51% stake. The cooker has unique features like an in-built auto-thermostat which cuts off the heater once the cooking is completed, and thereafter keeps it warm for a long time. MEI holds a world patent for the central thermostat, which is the most critical component in the entire rice cooker.The company has its plant at Sholavaram (Chengai Anna district), Tamilnadu, set up with technical and financial assistance from Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, and has an installed capacity of 2.5 lac. The electric rice-cooker are marketed under the National Nippo brand name.In Jul.95, the company launched its mixer-grinder project.Future course of action for company is to get ISO 14001 for Environment Control. Company has successfully commissioned export of Mixer Grinder. During 1999-2000, the Company introduced ten new models of cookers and three new models of mixer grinders. The Company is also taking strict cost reduction measures and is confident of facing the export market.The company has plans to introduce two new models of Rice Cooker for the USA and Asian markets and it also introduced Mixer Grinder for Asian markets.
