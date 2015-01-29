Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-6.14
-1.34
0.27
-3.43
Depreciation
-5.03
-4
-3.7
-3.38
Tax paid
-0.48
1.49
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.05
2.97
7.73
Other operating items
Operating
-11.71
-3.8
-0.46
0.91
Capital expenditure
5.05
3.77
1.69
1.4
Free cash flow
-6.66
-0.03
1.22
2.31
Equity raised
-3.91
-4.21
-4.62
-0.36
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
92.7
83.83
76.02
57.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
82.12
79.57
72.62
59.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.