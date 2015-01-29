iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

344.75
(0.09%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-6.14

-1.34

0.27

-3.43

Depreciation

-5.03

-4

-3.7

-3.38

Tax paid

-0.48

1.49

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.05

2.97

7.73

Other operating items

Operating

-11.71

-3.8

-0.46

0.91

Capital expenditure

5.05

3.77

1.69

1.4

Free cash flow

-6.66

-0.03

1.22

2.31

Equity raised

-3.91

-4.21

-4.62

-0.36

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

92.7

83.83

76.02

57.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

82.12

79.57

72.62

59.58

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.