iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

344.75
(0.09%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

186.44

200.67

192.35

157.33

yoy growth (%)

-7.08

4.32

22.25

6.62

Raw materials

-109.93

-118.96

-112.91

-99.26

As % of sales

58.96

59.28

58.7

63.09

Employee costs

-27.8

-24.64

-20.96

-17.15

As % of sales

14.91

12.28

10.9

10.9

Other costs

-49.96

-53.84

-52.24

-37.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.79

26.83

27.16

24.02

Operating profit

-1.25

3.2

6.22

3.11

OPM

-0.67

1.59

3.23

1.97

Depreciation

-5.03

-4

-3.7

-3.38

Interest expense

-3.35

-2.41

-2.86

-3.83

Other income

3.5

1.86

0.62

0.66

Profit before tax

-6.14

-1.34

0.27

-3.43

Taxes

-0.48

1.49

0

0

Tax rate

7.81

-111.06

0

-0.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.62

0.14

0.27

-3.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0.14

0

Net profit

-6.62

0.14

0.41

-3.43

yoy growth (%)

-4,550.44

-64.06

-112.07

-69.91

NPM

-3.55

0.07

0.21

-2.18

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.