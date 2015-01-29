Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
186.44
200.67
192.35
157.33
yoy growth (%)
-7.08
4.32
22.25
6.62
Raw materials
-109.93
-118.96
-112.91
-99.26
As % of sales
58.96
59.28
58.7
63.09
Employee costs
-27.8
-24.64
-20.96
-17.15
As % of sales
14.91
12.28
10.9
10.9
Other costs
-49.96
-53.84
-52.24
-37.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.79
26.83
27.16
24.02
Operating profit
-1.25
3.2
6.22
3.11
OPM
-0.67
1.59
3.23
1.97
Depreciation
-5.03
-4
-3.7
-3.38
Interest expense
-3.35
-2.41
-2.86
-3.83
Other income
3.5
1.86
0.62
0.66
Profit before tax
-6.14
-1.34
0.27
-3.43
Taxes
-0.48
1.49
0
0
Tax rate
7.81
-111.06
0
-0.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.62
0.14
0.27
-3.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0.14
0
Net profit
-6.62
0.14
0.41
-3.43
yoy growth (%)
-4,550.44
-64.06
-112.07
-69.91
NPM
-3.55
0.07
0.21
-2.18
