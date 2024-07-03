Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹405.9
Prev. Close₹406.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,171.4
Day's High₹406
Day's Low₹380.25
52 Week's High₹486.05
52 Week's Low₹204.5
Book Value₹54.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,610.35
P/E84.81
EPS4.79
Divi. Yield0.18
The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.38
25.76
25.75
25.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,533.58
958.79
929.43
908.8
Net Worth
1,563.96
984.55
955.18
934.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
608.59
1,060.39
835.05
642.37
yoy growth (%)
-42.6
26.98
29.99
-25.1
Raw materials
-350.23
-664.02
-574.96
-409.74
As % of sales
57.54
62.61
68.85
63.78
Employee costs
-87.8
-108.71
-85.76
-74.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
82.41
136.98
75.09
70.37
Depreciation
-21.75
-22.14
-17.14
-15.34
Tax paid
-31.25
-43.31
-23.54
-12.46
Working capital
6.78
191.63
84.17
-64.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.6
26.98
29.99
-25.1
Op profit growth
-40.98
85.71
7.42
-29.92
EBIT growth
-37
73.41
2.74
-25.04
Net profit growth
-45.38
81.71
-10.99
-27.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,200.58
808.39
685.07
608.6
1,060.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,200.58
808.39
685.07
608.6
1,060.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
83.68
13.72
59.36
45.28
16.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ishwar Chand Agarwal
Managing Director & CEO
Rajendra Kumar Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
Vice Chairman
Kailash Chandra Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Keith Mario Torpy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharmila Chavaly
Joint Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Puran Singh Rathore
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Jhanjhari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gyan Prakash
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chirag Mansukh Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shweta Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
Summary
Genus Power Infrastructure Limited, a Kailash Group Company, was incorporated in 1992 as Genus Overseas Electronics Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Genus Overseas Electronics Limited to Genus Power Infrastructures Limited effective from March 31, 2007.The Company is one of the biggest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing and providing Metering and Metering solutions and undertaking engineering, Construction and Contracts on turnkey basis (core business division). The company is having a profound brand image in designing, manufacturing and execution of Static Energy Meters and Metering Installations Projects for transmission & distribution network. The company manufactures various ranges of high-end programmable multi-functional intelligent Single Phase & Three Phase Electronic Meters with in-built advanced security and anti-tamper features such as AMR (Automatic Meter Reader) enabled Meters, Audit Meters, etc. They are also having the facilities to provide Automatic Metering Solutions using PLCC, RF, GSM and GPRS Technologies. In the year 1994, the company started manufacturing Thick Film Hybrid Microcircuits & SMT PCT Assemblies. In the year 1998, the company became the larges manufacturer of Energy Meters. In the year 1999, multi-functional and multi-tariff meters were launched. Over the year the company significantly changed form only a meter manufacturer to a entrenched power infrastructure player
Read More
The Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹382.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is ₹11610.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is 84.81 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is ₹204.5 and ₹486.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.60%, 3 Years at 79.35%, 1 Year at 61.56%, 6 Month at 13.64%, 3 Month at 5.64% and 1 Month at -11.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.