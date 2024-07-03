Summary

Genus Power Infrastructure Limited, a Kailash Group Company, was incorporated in 1992 as Genus Overseas Electronics Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Genus Overseas Electronics Limited to Genus Power Infrastructures Limited effective from March 31, 2007.The Company is one of the biggest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing and providing Metering and Metering solutions and undertaking engineering, Construction and Contracts on turnkey basis (core business division). The company is having a profound brand image in designing, manufacturing and execution of Static Energy Meters and Metering Installations Projects for transmission & distribution network. The company manufactures various ranges of high-end programmable multi-functional intelligent Single Phase & Three Phase Electronic Meters with in-built advanced security and anti-tamper features such as AMR (Automatic Meter Reader) enabled Meters, Audit Meters, etc. They are also having the facilities to provide Automatic Metering Solutions using PLCC, RF, GSM and GPRS Technologies. In the year 1994, the company started manufacturing Thick Film Hybrid Microcircuits & SMT PCT Assemblies. In the year 1998, the company became the larges manufacturer of Energy Meters. In the year 1999, multi-functional and multi-tariff meters were launched. Over the year the company significantly changed form only a meter manufacturer to a entrenched power infrastructure player

