Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

382.1
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open405.9
  • Day's High406
  • 52 Wk High486.05
  • Prev. Close406.15
  • Day's Low380.25
  • 52 Wk Low 204.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,171.4
  • P/E84.81
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value54.78
  • EPS4.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,610.35
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

405.9

Prev. Close

406.15

Turnover(Lac.)

2,171.4

Day's High

406

Day's Low

380.25

52 Week's High

486.05

52 Week's Low

204.5

Book Value

54.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,610.35

P/E

84.81

EPS

4.79

Divi. Yield

0.18

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

4 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

21 Aug 2024|12:48 PM

The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

19 Aug 2024|01:11 PM

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.33%

Non-Promoter- 26.04%

Institutions: 26.04%

Non-Institutions: 34.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.38

25.76

25.75

25.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,533.58

958.79

929.43

908.8

Net Worth

1,563.96

984.55

955.18

934.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

608.59

1,060.39

835.05

642.37

yoy growth (%)

-42.6

26.98

29.99

-25.1

Raw materials

-350.23

-664.02

-574.96

-409.74

As % of sales

57.54

62.61

68.85

63.78

Employee costs

-87.8

-108.71

-85.76

-74.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

82.41

136.98

75.09

70.37

Depreciation

-21.75

-22.14

-17.14

-15.34

Tax paid

-31.25

-43.31

-23.54

-12.46

Working capital

6.78

191.63

84.17

-64.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.6

26.98

29.99

-25.1

Op profit growth

-40.98

85.71

7.42

-29.92

EBIT growth

-37

73.41

2.74

-25.04

Net profit growth

-45.38

81.71

-10.99

-27.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,200.58

808.39

685.07

608.6

1,060.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,200.58

808.39

685.07

608.6

1,060.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

83.68

13.72

59.36

45.28

16.11

View Annually Results

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ishwar Chand Agarwal

Managing Director & CEO

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal

Vice Chairman

Kailash Chandra Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subhash Chandra Garg

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Keith Mario Torpy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharmila Chavaly

Joint Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Puran Singh Rathore

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Jhanjhari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gyan Prakash

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chirag Mansukh Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shweta Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

Genus Power Infrastructure Limited, a Kailash Group Company, was incorporated in 1992 as Genus Overseas Electronics Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Genus Overseas Electronics Limited to Genus Power Infrastructures Limited effective from March 31, 2007.The Company is one of the biggest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing and providing Metering and Metering solutions and undertaking engineering, Construction and Contracts on turnkey basis (core business division). The company is having a profound brand image in designing, manufacturing and execution of Static Energy Meters and Metering Installations Projects for transmission & distribution network. The company manufactures various ranges of high-end programmable multi-functional intelligent Single Phase & Three Phase Electronic Meters with in-built advanced security and anti-tamper features such as AMR (Automatic Meter Reader) enabled Meters, Audit Meters, etc. They are also having the facilities to provide Automatic Metering Solutions using PLCC, RF, GSM and GPRS Technologies. In the year 1994, the company started manufacturing Thick Film Hybrid Microcircuits & SMT PCT Assemblies. In the year 1998, the company became the larges manufacturer of Energy Meters. In the year 1999, multi-functional and multi-tariff meters were launched. Over the year the company significantly changed form only a meter manufacturer to a entrenched power infrastructure player
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹382.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is ₹11610.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is 84.81 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is ₹204.5 and ₹486.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd?

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.60%, 3 Years at 79.35%, 1 Year at 61.56%, 6 Month at 13.64%, 3 Month at 5.64% and 1 Month at -11.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.34 %
Institutions - 26.04 %
Public - 34.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

