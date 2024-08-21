Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.38
25.76
25.75
25.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,533.58
958.79
929.43
908.8
Net Worth
1,563.96
984.55
955.18
934.54
Minority Interest
Debt
587.95
347.47
270.98
207.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.11
9.88
11.87
13.94
Total Liabilities
2,165.02
1,341.9
1,238.03
1,155.7
Fixed Assets
207.83
163.92
157.49
162.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
313.63
342.64
312.09
289.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.43
8.58
8.94
17.29
Networking Capital
961.71
690.24
672.83
571.78
Inventories
483.06
285.9
220.12
177.86
Inventory Days
106.66
Sundry Debtors
579.71
471.96
557.73
565.35
Debtor Days
339.06
Other Current Assets
503.6
265.48
176.27
82.52
Sundry Creditors
-368.64
-167.36
-193.98
-166.35
Creditor Days
99.76
Other Current Liabilities
-236.02
-165.74
-87.31
-87.6
Cash
670.42
136.54
86.7
114.68
Total Assets
2,165.02
1,341.92
1,238.05
1,155.71
The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.Read More
