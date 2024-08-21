Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.6
26.98
29.99
-25.1
Op profit growth
-34.46
67.21
7.42
-29.92
EBIT growth
-16.08
14.2
28.88
-25.31
Net profit growth
-5.53
-14.08
31.02
-27.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.74
14.66
11.13
13.47
EBIT margin
20.61
14.09
15.67
15.81
Net profit margin
11.27
6.84
10.12
10.04
RoCE
11.22
14.12
13.68
11.51
RoNW
1.96
2.29
2.98
2.51
RoA
1.53
1.71
2.2
1.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.03
3.2
3.68
2.77
Dividend per share
0.5
0.1
0.41
0.45
Cash EPS
2.03
2.19
2.93
2.14
Book value per share
39.35
36.45
32.5
29.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.89
4.37
13.83
14.65
P/CEPS
23.62
6.37
17.35
18.96
P/B
1.22
0.38
1.56
1.39
EV/EBIDTA
9.04
2.97
10.2
10.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
12.47
4.78
Tax payout
-30.96
-37.09
-21.77
-16.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
358.21
195.77
183.32
211.68
Inventory days
98.67
59.69
68.11
66.36
Creditor days
-132.25
-91.51
-86.04
-68.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.12
-4.56
-5.74
-4.08
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.17
0.27
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
0.9
0.96
2.17
1.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.54
-62.61
-68.85
-63.78
Employee costs
-14.42
-10.25
-10.27
-11.59
Other costs
-11.27
-12.46
-9.73
-11.14
The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.Read More
