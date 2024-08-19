iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

19 Aug 2024 , 01:11 PM

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.’s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.

Genus Power received three Letters of Awards (LoAs) worth ₹2,925.5 Crore for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Services, including design, supply, installation, and commissioning for approximately 3.75 million Smart Prepaid Meters and system meters on a DBFOOT basis.

The acronym DBFOOT stands for Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer.

Genus Power’s overall order book now stands at ₹24,383 Crore, including SPVs and the GIC platform.

In July of last year, Genus Power agreed to establish a platform to fund smart metering projects with an arm of Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC for a $2 billion first commitment.

Genus Power’s overall order book now stands at ₹24,383 Crore, including SPVs and the GIC platform.

In July of last year, Genus Power agreed to establish a platform to fund smart metering projects with an arm of Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC for a $2 Billion first commitment.

Genus Power will be the platform’s sole supplier of smart meters and related services, the business stated in a regulatory filing on July 5, last year.

Promoters owned 42.66% of the company at the end of the June quarter. India’s mutual funds own 4.43%, with Nippon MF holding 4.24%. Genus Power has a 17.91% ownership from Foreign Portfolio Investors and about 1.1 Lakh small shareholders (those with authorised share capital of less than ₹2 Lakh).

At around 10.34 AM, Genus Power was trading 4.99% higher at ₹408.05, against the previous close of ₹388.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹408.05.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Genus Power Infrastructures
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.