Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.’s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.
Genus Power received three Letters of Awards (LoAs) worth ₹2,925.5 Crore for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Services, including design, supply, installation, and commissioning for approximately 3.75 million Smart Prepaid Meters and system meters on a DBFOOT basis.
The acronym DBFOOT stands for Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer.
Genus Power’s overall order book now stands at ₹24,383 Crore, including SPVs and the GIC platform.
In July of last year, Genus Power agreed to establish a platform to fund smart metering projects with an arm of Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC for a $2 billion first commitment.
Genus Power’s overall order book now stands at ₹24,383 Crore, including SPVs and the GIC platform.
In July of last year, Genus Power agreed to establish a platform to fund smart metering projects with an arm of Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC for a $2 Billion first commitment.
Genus Power will be the platform’s sole supplier of smart meters and related services, the business stated in a regulatory filing on July 5, last year.
Promoters owned 42.66% of the company at the end of the June quarter. India’s mutual funds own 4.43%, with Nippon MF holding 4.24%. Genus Power has a 17.91% ownership from Foreign Portfolio Investors and about 1.1 Lakh small shareholders (those with authorised share capital of less than ₹2 Lakh).
At around 10.34 AM, Genus Power was trading 4.99% higher at ₹408.05, against the previous close of ₹388.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹408.05.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.