Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
778.35
606.06
504.02
417.92
812.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
778.35
606.06
504.02
417.92
812.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
70.16
35.99
39.92
43.04
12.51
Total Income
848.51
642.05
543.94
460.96
824.62
Total Expenditure
699.73
554.46
463.52
355.43
688.98
PBIDT
148.78
87.59
80.42
105.53
135.64
Interest
39.24
19.21
20.17
17.43
26.68
PBDT
109.54
68.38
60.24
88.11
108.97
Depreciation
15.41
14.09
15.42
16.39
16.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.96
11.84
7.85
32.7
35.6
Deferred Tax
3.54
1.39
0.03
-2.04
-2.8
Reported Profit After Tax
71.63
41.06
36.95
41.05
59.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
62.32
40.26
36.09
40.25
58.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
62.32
40.26
36.09
40.25
58.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.71
1.75
1.57
1.75
2.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.78
25.76
25.75
25.74
25.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.11
14.45
15.95
25.25
16.7
PBDTM(%)
14.07
11.28
11.95
21.08
13.41
PATM(%)
9.2
6.77
7.33
9.82
7.34
