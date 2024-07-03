Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
901.04
680.51
520.07
402.72
405.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
901.04
680.51
520.07
402.72
405.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
90.02
15.21
68.47
-0.89
14.61
Total Income
991.05
695.72
588.55
401.83
420.28
Total Expenditure
756.61
600.36
465.29
355.18
374.55
PBIDT
234.45
95.35
123.25
46.65
45.73
Interest
49.07
32.03
25.66
17.25
11.58
PBDT
185.37
63.32
97.59
29.4
34.14
Depreciation
12.33
11.58
9.67
9.33
9.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
36.37
26.18
10.46
9.86
6.9
Deferred Tax
3.72
-3.79
5.78
-0.4
-1.2
Reported Profit After Tax
132.95
29.36
71.69
10.6
19.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
131.41
14.42
72.24
10.51
18.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
131.41
14.42
72.24
10.51
18.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.74
0.47
3.14
0.41
0.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.39
30.38
25.76
25.76
25.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.01
14.01
23.69
11.58
11.27
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.75
4.31
13.78
2.63
4.69
The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.