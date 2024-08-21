Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
82.41
136.98
75.09
70.37
Depreciation
-21.75
-22.14
-17.14
-15.34
Tax paid
-31.25
-43.31
-23.54
-12.46
Working capital
6.78
191.63
84.17
-64.55
Other operating items
Operating
36.17
263.14
118.57
-21.99
Capital expenditure
4.09
37.93
20.17
45.41
Free cash flow
40.26
301.07
138.74
23.41
Equity raised
1,717.18
1,488.67
1,360.55
1,253.23
Investing
34.53
19.13
-3.66
96.38
Financing
-23.32
123.82
100.1
64.07
Dividends paid
0
0
10.54
2.57
Net in cash
1,768.66
1,932.7
1,606.28
1,439.67
The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.Read More
