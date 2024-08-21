iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

382.1
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Genus Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

82.41

136.98

75.09

70.37

Depreciation

-21.75

-22.14

-17.14

-15.34

Tax paid

-31.25

-43.31

-23.54

-12.46

Working capital

6.78

191.63

84.17

-64.55

Other operating items

Operating

36.17

263.14

118.57

-21.99

Capital expenditure

4.09

37.93

20.17

45.41

Free cash flow

40.26

301.07

138.74

23.41

Equity raised

1,717.18

1,488.67

1,360.55

1,253.23

Investing

34.53

19.13

-3.66

96.38

Financing

-23.32

123.82

100.1

64.07

Dividends paid

0

0

10.54

2.57

Net in cash

1,768.66

1,932.7

1,606.28

1,439.67

Genus Power : related Articles

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|12:48 PM

The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|01:11 PM

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.