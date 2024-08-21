Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting- August 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 (FY 2023-24). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. July 27, 2024 Considered and recommended a dividend of Re.0.60 (Sixty paisa) per equity share (60% of the Face Value of Re.1/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY 2023-24).Payment of dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024