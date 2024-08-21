|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting- August 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 (FY 2023-24). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. July 27, 2024 Considered and recommended a dividend of Re.0.60 (Sixty paisa) per equity share (60% of the Face Value of Re.1/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY 2023-24).Payment of dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.Read More
