Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Board Meeting

372
(2.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:54 AM

Genus Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting- August 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 (FY 2023-24). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. July 27, 2024 Considered and recommended a dividend of Re.0.60 (Sixty paisa) per equity share (60% of the Face Value of Re.1/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY 2023-24).Payment of dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Genus Power: Related News

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

21 Aug 2024|12:48 PM

The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

19 Aug 2024|01:11 PM

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.

