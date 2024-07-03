Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Summary

Genus Power Infrastructure Limited, a Kailash Group Company, was incorporated in 1992 as Genus Overseas Electronics Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Genus Overseas Electronics Limited to Genus Power Infrastructures Limited effective from March 31, 2007.The Company is one of the biggest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing and providing Metering and Metering solutions and undertaking engineering, Construction and Contracts on turnkey basis (core business division). The company is having a profound brand image in designing, manufacturing and execution of Static Energy Meters and Metering Installations Projects for transmission & distribution network. The company manufactures various ranges of high-end programmable multi-functional intelligent Single Phase & Three Phase Electronic Meters with in-built advanced security and anti-tamper features such as AMR (Automatic Meter Reader) enabled Meters, Audit Meters, etc. They are also having the facilities to provide Automatic Metering Solutions using PLCC, RF, GSM and GPRS Technologies. In the year 1994, the company started manufacturing Thick Film Hybrid Microcircuits & SMT PCT Assemblies. In the year 1998, the company became the larges manufacturer of Energy Meters. In the year 1999, multi-functional and multi-tariff meters were launched. Over the year the company significantly changed form only a meter manufacturer to a entrenched power infrastructure player.In the year 2002, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Govt. of India, recognized Genus Design & Development and in the year 2004, Indias first Sure Sine Wave(tm) Super Inverter(tm) was launched. Also, they implemented lean manufacturing to TBM consultants, USA. During the year 2003-04, they set up a wind farm project at Jaisalmer for generation of electricity to be used in captive consumption.During the year 2005-06, the company commissioned a new manufacturing unit at Haridwar in Uttrakhand for manufacturing of Inverter, Set Top Box, UPS, Electronic Energy Meters, etc. Also, they increased their wind power generation capacity from 0.35 MW to 1.60 MW at Jaisalmer.In April 2006, the company secured an order of Rs.117.65 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Board for Agri Metering and in December 2006, they secured an order of Rs 75 crore from Rajasthan State Electricity Board for supply of Single Phase and Three Phase Electronic Energy Meters.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into a joint venture with Mobix, a Brazilian company, to manufacture Electronic Energy Meters & provide state of art AMR technology. In March 2007, the company secured an order of Rs 20 crore from Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board & Torrent power AEC Ltd for supply of Electronic Energy Meters.During the year 2007-08, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Keshwana in Rajasthan with state of the art manufacturing facility with an investment outlay of Rs 500 million for manufacturing of poles, distribution transformers, etc and the commercial production commenced from August 2007. During the year, the company unveiled a Keypad based prepaid Electricity Meter, with distinct advantages over the conventional key based or plug in type card based Pre-Paid meters. They also unveiled a new age of PLC MODEM, with built in isolated power supply that finds wide application in Data Transfer for Home Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Remote Display, Fire and Security Alarm Systems, etc. The company developed a Smart Street Lighting System, which is an IT enabled Automatic Online Monitoring System with Data Analysis Software. Also, they became the first company in India to obtain DLMS certification for Energy Meters.In March 2008, the company bagged orders of Rs 125 crore for supply of Electronic Energy Meters and execution of Turnkey Power Distribution Projects. In April 2008, the company acquired 40000 equity shares of Genus Urja Ltd. This company was incorporated in the year 2007 with the object of generation of power etc. The Board has approved the scheme of arrangement between the company and Genus Paper Products Ltd to merge 6MW Power Unit of Genus Paper Products Ltd with the company. In November 2008, the company in associate with Genus Prime Infra Ltd signed a MoU with Government of Rajasthan for the revival of Jaipur Metals & Electricals Ltd.The Company disinvested its entire stake in one of the overseas joint venture company (JVC) namely Individualize S.A. Brazil during 2009. M/s. Virtuous Urja Limited (Formerly: Genus Urja Limited) ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company during 2008-09.The Company enlarged its product portfolio by launching a sequence of new/improved products such as Web enabled Keypad based Prepaid Energy Meter, DLMS Compliant Meters, Smart Street Light Management System (SSLMS), Split Metering, Advanced Grid Metering, Complete BOLT (Build, Operate, Lease and Transfer) solutions for Power Distribution Transformer Closed Loop metering, High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) / Low Voltage Distribution System (LVDS), SCADA System, Solar Hybrid Inverter, Higher KVA Static Inverter, Digital Inverter, Special Application Inverter, Power Distribution Transformers and Poles during 2008-09.The Company set up a new manufacturing unit for manufacturing of Electronic Energy Meters (EEM), Inverters, UPS, Modem, etc. at Haridwar, Uttarakhand and commenced commercial production on March 22, 2010. It launched new products like web enabled keypad, based STS-20 compliant Poly Phase Prepaid Energy Meter, complete Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions for energy auditing, Group Meter Solution comprising smart meters, 19 Rack Mounted ABT Compliant Class 0.2S Meter for substation and grid metering with AMR and data analysis software for feeder management, DIN mounted meter for energy conservation, BOLT (Build, Operate, Lease and Transfer) solutions for Distribution Transformer Closed Loop Metering, Street Light Management Solution (SLMS), complete range of Solar Hybrid Inverters, Digital Inverters, Lift Inverters, Special Application Pump Inverter, enhanced High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) / Low Voltage Distribution System (LVDS), SCADA System, etc.During 2013-14, the Honble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad vide its Order dated October 29, 2013 approved Scheme of Arrangement among Genus Paper Products Limited (GPPL), Genus Power Infrastructure Limited (GPIL) and Genus Paper & Boards Limited (GPBL), which consequently became effective from the Appointed Date of the Scheme, i.e., April 01, 2011. The Company set up a new manufacturing unit at Guwahati, Assam which costed a project of Rs. 1787.42 lakhs and commenced commercial production in March, 2017. Greentech Mega Food Park Limited ceased to be an associate of the Company in FY 2016-17. The Company implemented Indias first End to End Smart Metering Solution at Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh) HPSEBs Smart Grid Pilot Project. In 2017, it commenced production at Guwahati (Assam) Plant. The Company launched Smart Meters with 3G communication capability in 2018. Indias First Narrowband - IOT was setup for AMI (Advance Metering Infrastructure) in strategic partnership with Vodafone Idea in 2019. Genus Power Infrastructure Limited became the first company in Asia Pacific to supply 1.5 Million Smart Meters to EESL in 2020. In 2021, the Company signed MoU with Tata Power DDL to provide education and training related to AMI Deployment.In FY 2022, the Strategic Investment Division of the Company was demerged into Genus Prime Infra Limited as a going concern. The Company launched commercial production and established Gas Meter Production facility. In 2023, it launched Ultrasonic based Water Meter. In 2024, Genus Meter Data Management System (MDMS) was launched to ensure seamless data management and reducing reliance on external providers. New product lines were introduced, including smart gas meters, water meters, and data loggers and further launched high performance metering software solutions.