Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. July 27, 2024 Considered and recommended a dividend of Re.0.60 (Sixty paisa) per equity share (60% of the Face Value of Re.1/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY 2023- 24).Payment of dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting