Avalon Technologies Ltd Share Price

920.3
(-5.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open975
  • Day's High992
  • 52 Wk High1,073.75
  • Prev. Close973.15
  • Day's Low910
  • 52 Wk Low 425
  • Turnover (lac)9,650.74
  • P/E215.41
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value104.14
  • EPS4.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,087.63
  • Div. Yield0
Avalon Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

975

Prev. Close

973.15

Turnover(Lac.)

9,650.74

Day's High

992

Day's Low

910

52 Week's High

1,073.75

52 Week's Low

425

Book Value

104.14

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,087.63

P/E

215.41

EPS

4.52

Divi. Yield

0

Avalon Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Avalon Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Avalon Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.38%

Foreign: 21.38%

Indian: 29.31%

Non-Promoter- 26.71%

Institutions: 26.71%

Non-Institutions: 22.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avalon Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.14

11.59

1.6

1.6

Preference Capital

0

0

3.5

3.5

Reserves

660.03

645.4

223.89

203.66

Net Worth

673.17

656.99

228.99

208.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

867.17

944.72

840.72

690.47

641.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

867.17

944.72

840.72

690.47

641.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.87

14.52

30.92

5.43

11.28

View Annually Results

Avalon Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avalon Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kunhamed Bicha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhaskar Srinivasan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sareday Seshu Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Luquman Veedu Ediyanam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandar Pattabhiram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Byas Unnikrishnan Nambisan

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Venkataramani

Independent Non Exe. Director

NANDITA ABRAHAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avalon Technologies Ltd

Summary

Avalon Technologies Limited was incorporated as Avalon Technologies Private Limited, at Chennai on November 3, 1999, by the RoC. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Avalon Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 was issued by the RoC consequent upon change in name and conversion to a Public Company. The Company started in 1999 at Chennai as a pure play Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assembler and became vertically integrated to include multiple offerings including PCB assembly, cable assembly and wire harnesses, sheet metal fabrications and machining, injection molded plastics, magnetics components and delivering end-to-end box build. The Company is one of the leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with a focus on high value precision engineered products in India. It provide a full stack product and solution suite, right from PCB design and assembly to the manufacture of Box Build, to certain global OEMs, including OEMs located in the United States, China, Netherlands and Japan. It specialize in manufacturing and providing design support for critical integrated assemblies, sub-assemblies, components and enclosures for multiple industry verticals. Apart from these, the Company has a unique global delivery model, comprising design and manufacturing capabilities across both India and the United States. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the United States and India: 1 unit in Atlanta, G
Company FAQs

What is the Avalon Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Avalon Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹920.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd is ₹6087.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avalon Technologies Ltd is 215.41 and 9.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avalon Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avalon Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avalon Technologies Ltd is ₹425 and ₹1073.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avalon Technologies Ltd?

Avalon Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 80.88%, 6 Month at 81.22%, 3 Month at 73.76% and 1 Month at 6.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avalon Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avalon Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.70 %
Institutions - 26.71 %
Public - 22.59 %

