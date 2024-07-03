Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹975
Prev. Close₹973.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,650.74
Day's High₹992
Day's Low₹910
52 Week's High₹1,073.75
52 Week's Low₹425
Book Value₹104.14
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,087.63
P/E215.41
EPS4.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.14
11.59
1.6
1.6
Preference Capital
0
0
3.5
3.5
Reserves
660.03
645.4
223.89
203.66
Net Worth
673.17
656.99
228.99
208.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
867.17
944.72
840.72
690.47
641.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
867.17
944.72
840.72
690.47
641.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.87
14.52
30.92
5.43
11.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kunhamed Bicha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhaskar Srinivasan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sareday Seshu Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Luquman Veedu Ediyanam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandar Pattabhiram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Byas Unnikrishnan Nambisan
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Venkataramani
Independent Non Exe. Director
NANDITA ABRAHAM
Reports by Avalon Technologies Ltd
Summary
Avalon Technologies Limited was incorporated as Avalon Technologies Private Limited, at Chennai on November 3, 1999, by the RoC. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Avalon Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 was issued by the RoC consequent upon change in name and conversion to a Public Company. The Company started in 1999 at Chennai as a pure play Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assembler and became vertically integrated to include multiple offerings including PCB assembly, cable assembly and wire harnesses, sheet metal fabrications and machining, injection molded plastics, magnetics components and delivering end-to-end box build. The Company is one of the leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with a focus on high value precision engineered products in India. It provide a full stack product and solution suite, right from PCB design and assembly to the manufacture of Box Build, to certain global OEMs, including OEMs located in the United States, China, Netherlands and Japan. It specialize in manufacturing and providing design support for critical integrated assemblies, sub-assemblies, components and enclosures for multiple industry verticals. Apart from these, the Company has a unique global delivery model, comprising design and manufacturing capabilities across both India and the United States. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the United States and India: 1 unit in Atlanta, G
Read More
The Avalon Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹920.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd is ₹6087.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avalon Technologies Ltd is 215.41 and 9.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avalon Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avalon Technologies Ltd is ₹425 and ₹1073.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avalon Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 80.88%, 6 Month at 81.22%, 3 Month at 73.76% and 1 Month at 6.19%.
