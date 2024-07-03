Avalon Technologies Ltd Summary

Avalon Technologies Limited was incorporated as Avalon Technologies Private Limited, at Chennai on November 3, 1999, by the RoC. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Avalon Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 was issued by the RoC consequent upon change in name and conversion to a Public Company. The Company started in 1999 at Chennai as a pure play Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assembler and became vertically integrated to include multiple offerings including PCB assembly, cable assembly and wire harnesses, sheet metal fabrications and machining, injection molded plastics, magnetics components and delivering end-to-end box build. The Company is one of the leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with a focus on high value precision engineered products in India. It provide a full stack product and solution suite, right from PCB design and assembly to the manufacture of Box Build, to certain global OEMs, including OEMs located in the United States, China, Netherlands and Japan. It specialize in manufacturing and providing design support for critical integrated assemblies, sub-assemblies, components and enclosures for multiple industry verticals. Apart from these, the Company has a unique global delivery model, comprising design and manufacturing capabilities across both India and the United States. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the United States and India: 1 unit in Atlanta, Georgia, 1 unit in Fremont, California, 7 units in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 1 unit in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu and 2 units in Bengaluru, Karnataka. With these units, the Company benefited from leveraging manufacturing cost arbitrage, through facilities located in India, for the global market. Each of their manufacturing facilities integrates manufacturing, warehousing and logistics. The electronic manufacturing facilities comprise an aggregate of 65 production lines, consisting of ten SMT lines, 12 THT lines and 43 assembly lines. The Company has separate lines for sheet metal fabrication, machining, cable assembly and wire harnesses, magnetics and plastics. The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue aggregating up Rs. 1025 crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue amounting to Rs. 400 crore and Offer for Sale amounting to Rs. 625 cores.