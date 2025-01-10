Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
21.38%
21.45%
21.47%
21.49%
21.54%
Indian
29.31%
29.41%
29.43%
29.47%
29.54%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
26.71%
25.75%
24.89%
22.77%
25.52%
Non-Institutions
22.58%
23.37%
24.19%
26.26%
23.38%
Total Non-Promoter
49.3%
49.13%
49.09%
49.03%
48.9%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
