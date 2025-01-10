Avalon Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.14
11.59
1.6
1.6
Preference Capital
0
0
3.5
3.5
Reserves
660.03
645.4
223.89
203.66
Net Worth
673.17
656.99
228.99
208.76
Minority Interest
Debt
32.82
127.41
140.29
131.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.62
1.46
0.96
0.28
Total Liabilities
708.61
785.86
370.24
340.27
Fixed Assets
68.72
58.28
44.45
36.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
191.77
87.6
87.38
86.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.82
2.21
2.08
0
Networking Capital
394.76
217.51
229.33
191.11
Inventories
191.86
173.53
114.32
111.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
174.33
131.97
141.06
169.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
104.65
71.76
48.49
26.48
Sundry Creditors
-48.58
-66.76
-60.48
-98.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.5
-92.99
-14.06
-17.85
Cash
50.55
420.26
7
26.5
Total Assets
708.62
785.86
370.24
340.26
