REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Avalon Technologies Limited

(formerly known as "Avalon Technologies (P) Limited") (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023 and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year the ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue recognition involves identification of contracts with customers, identification of distinct performance obligations, In view of the significance of the matter, the following key audit procedures were performed by us: determination of transaction price and allocation of the transaction price to the distinct performance obligations. • Assessed the compliance of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies with applicable accounting standards Revenue is recognised when (or as) a performance obligation is satisfied i.e. when ‘control of the goods underlying the particular performance obligation is transferred to the customer. • Evaluated the design and implementation of the key internal financial controls with respect to the timing of revenue recognition and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls on a sample basis. The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance metric, and hence, there may be a possibility for revenue to be overstated or recognised before control has been transferred. Accordingly, Revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. • Performed substantive testing of revenue transactions recorded during the year on a sample basis by verifying the underlying documents including shipping document, customer acknowledgement, dispatch notes, etc. See Note No. 1.2(b)(9) and Note No. 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Performed testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded closer to the year-end by verifying underlying . documents, to determine the accuracy of the period in which revenue was recognized.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON (OTHER INFORMATION)

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the reports containing the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013,we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2022 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at 01 April, 2021 included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31 March, 2022 and 31 March, 2021 dated May 4, 2022 and September 27, 2021 respectively expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements, which have been restated by the Company to comply with Ind AS. Adjustments to the said comparative financial information for the differences in accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS have been audited by us. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in" Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. (g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

- Refer Note No. 38 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

vi. The company has not declared or paid any dividend on equity shares during the year. Dividend on preference shares has been paid during the year as per the terms of issue and in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent applicable.

For Varma & Varma Chartered Accountants FRN. 004532S P R Prasanna Varma Partner Place: Chennai M No. 025854 Date: May 26,2023

Annexure A

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING REPORT ON "OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AVALON TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2023

(i) a.(A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the Management at regular intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)a. In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as given in Annexure 1.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has provided guarantee to one company during the year in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

a. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided guarantee to one entity during the year as below:

Particulars Guarantees (In Million) Aggregate amount during the year 110.00 - Subsidiary Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 604.60 - Subsidiary

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions thereof, Prima facie are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not made any investment and has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans or security to any party during the year. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of a loan given in earlier year, in our opinion the payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts have been regular and as per the terms of the loan, the repayment of principal is not yet due. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of guarantee given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with to the extent applicable and Section 185 of the Act is not applicable in this regard since the guarantee has been given in respect of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary. The Company has not made any investments, given any loans and provided any security to any party during the year.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of certain products manufactured by the company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a. As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities during the year and no undisputed amounts in respect of material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at 31st March, 2023 are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amounts Involved (Rs in Million) Period to which amount relates (Financial the Year) Forum where disputed is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (excluding interest and penalty) 28.98 April 2010 to March 2014 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund (excluding interest and penalty) 6.57 Apr 2013 to Jun 2016 The Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Cum - Labour Court

(viii There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company,

a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year, no funds raised on short- term basis have, Prima facie, been used, for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(x) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company, a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has made private placement of shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, and according to our examination of the records of the Company, a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details thereof have been duly disclosed in Note 33 to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv)a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors and hence, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, a. the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c .the company is a not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. As represented to us by the management, there is no core investment company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India within the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any on going or other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Varma & Varma Chartered Accountants FRN. 004532S P R Prasanna Varma Partner Place: Chennai M No. 025854 Date: May 26,2023

Annexure B

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AVALON TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2023

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Avalon Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.