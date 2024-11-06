iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Avalon Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Please find the enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., October 24, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Anees Ahamed (DIN: 00225648) as an Additional Director designated under Independent Category.
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Avalon Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 to consider inter alia approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find the enclosed Outcome for the Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Avalon Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 to consider inter alia approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Please find the enclosed Outcome for the Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024. Please find the enclosed Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Avalon Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 01 2024 to consider inter alia approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on February 01, 2024 approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Please find the enclosed Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

