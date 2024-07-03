iifl-logo-icon 1
Eureka Forbes Ltd Share Price

591.65
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open605.95
  • Day's High611.55
  • 52 Wk High648
  • Prev. Close601.25
  • Day's Low584.75
  • 52 Wk Low 493.25
  • Turnover (lac)1,307.69
  • P/E89.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value221.35
  • EPS6.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,441.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Eureka Forbes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

605.95

Prev. Close

601.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,307.69

Day's High

611.55

Day's Low

584.75

52 Week's High

648

52 Week's Low

493.25

Book Value

221.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,441.99

P/E

89.28

EPS

6.74

Divi. Yield

0

Eureka Forbes Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Eureka Forbes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eureka Forbes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.56%

Foreign: 62.56%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 20.22%

Institutions: 20.22%

Non-Institutions: 17.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eureka Forbes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

193.48

193.48

193.48

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,009.55

3,885.85

3,873.5

-4.69

Net Worth

4,203.03

4,079.33

4,066.98

0.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7.84

16.34

25.92

yoy growth (%)

-51.98

-36.96

Raw materials

-6.81

-12.13

-20.03

As % of sales

86.83

74.25

77.29

Employee costs

-1.37

-1.77

-2.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.62

-0.56

-0.75

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.05

Tax paid

0

-0.32

0.06

Working capital

-0.79

-1.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.98

-36.96

Op profit growth

1,696.92

-75.7

EBIT growth

760.26

-37.8

Net profit growth

82.68

28.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,189.25

2,084.51

381.75

7.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,189.25

2,084.51

381.75

7.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.78

10.23

2.33

0.04

Eureka Forbes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eureka Forbes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

MARZIN ROOMI SHROFF

Director

RAJAGOPALAN SAMBAMOORTHY

Director

SURESH REDHU

Director

ASHU KHANNA

Director

VIKRAM SURENDRAN

Managing Director

Pratik Pota

Additional Director

Shashank Shankar Samant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pragya Kaul

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind Uppal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eureka Forbes Ltd

Summary

Eureka Forbes Limited (Formerly known Forbes Enviro Solutions Limited) was incorporated on November 26, 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Eureka Forbes Limited. Prior to acquisition of the Health, Hygiene Safety Products and Services Undertaking through a Scheme of Arrangement, as a running business with effect from February 01, 2022, Company was engaged in manufacturing and trading Water and Waste Water Treatment plants and related operation and maintenance contracts. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading, Selling, renting and servicing of Vacuum Cleaners, Water Filter cum Purifiers, Electronic Air Cleaning Systems, Small Household Appliances, Digital Security System and Fire Extinguisher etc.The Company is one of the leading retail brands for health, hygiene and safety solutions in India and one of the dominant players focusing on quality and innovation across a range of different product categories in the health, hygiene and safety solutions space. The businesses can be broadly classified as manufacturing, selling and servicing of vacuum cleaners, water filter cum purifiers, water and waste water treatment plants, trading in electronic air cleaning systems, small household appliances, digital security systems, air-conditioners and all kinds of electrical & non-electrical appliances, etc. Apart from these, it has a strong distribution and after sale service network for their products. The Company produce majority of water-purifi
Company FAQs

What is the Eureka Forbes Ltd share price today?

The Eureka Forbes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹591.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Forbes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eureka Forbes Ltd is ₹11441.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eureka Forbes Ltd is 89.28 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eureka Forbes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eureka Forbes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eureka Forbes Ltd is ₹493.25 and ₹648 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eureka Forbes Ltd?

Eureka Forbes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 18.81%, 3 Month at 6.43% and 1 Month at -3.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eureka Forbes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eureka Forbes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.56 %
Institutions - 20.15 %
Public - 17.29 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
