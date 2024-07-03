SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹605.95
Prev. Close₹601.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,307.69
Day's High₹611.55
Day's Low₹584.75
52 Week's High₹648
52 Week's Low₹493.25
Book Value₹221.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,441.99
P/E89.28
EPS6.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
193.48
193.48
193.48
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,009.55
3,885.85
3,873.5
-4.69
Net Worth
4,203.03
4,079.33
4,066.98
0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7.84
16.34
25.92
yoy growth (%)
-51.98
-36.96
Raw materials
-6.81
-12.13
-20.03
As % of sales
86.83
74.25
77.29
Employee costs
-1.37
-1.77
-2.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.62
-0.56
-0.75
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.05
Tax paid
0
-0.32
0.06
Working capital
-0.79
-1.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.98
-36.96
Op profit growth
1,696.92
-75.7
EBIT growth
760.26
-37.8
Net profit growth
82.68
28.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,189.25
2,084.51
381.75
7.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,189.25
2,084.51
381.75
7.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.78
10.23
2.33
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
MARZIN ROOMI SHROFF
Director
RAJAGOPALAN SAMBAMOORTHY
Director
SURESH REDHU
Director
ASHU KHANNA
Director
VIKRAM SURENDRAN
Managing Director
Pratik Pota
Additional Director
Shashank Shankar Samant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pragya Kaul
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind Uppal
Reports by Eureka Forbes Ltd
Summary
Eureka Forbes Limited (Formerly known Forbes Enviro Solutions Limited) was incorporated on November 26, 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Eureka Forbes Limited. Prior to acquisition of the Health, Hygiene Safety Products and Services Undertaking through a Scheme of Arrangement, as a running business with effect from February 01, 2022, Company was engaged in manufacturing and trading Water and Waste Water Treatment plants and related operation and maintenance contracts. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading, Selling, renting and servicing of Vacuum Cleaners, Water Filter cum Purifiers, Electronic Air Cleaning Systems, Small Household Appliances, Digital Security System and Fire Extinguisher etc.The Company is one of the leading retail brands for health, hygiene and safety solutions in India and one of the dominant players focusing on quality and innovation across a range of different product categories in the health, hygiene and safety solutions space. The businesses can be broadly classified as manufacturing, selling and servicing of vacuum cleaners, water filter cum purifiers, water and waste water treatment plants, trading in electronic air cleaning systems, small household appliances, digital security systems, air-conditioners and all kinds of electrical & non-electrical appliances, etc. Apart from these, it has a strong distribution and after sale service network for their products. The Company produce majority of water-purifi
Read More
The Eureka Forbes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹591.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eureka Forbes Ltd is ₹11441.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eureka Forbes Ltd is 89.28 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eureka Forbes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eureka Forbes Ltd is ₹493.25 and ₹648 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eureka Forbes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 18.81%, 3 Month at 6.43% and 1 Month at -3.21%.
