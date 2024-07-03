Summary

Eureka Forbes Limited (Formerly known Forbes Enviro Solutions Limited) was incorporated on November 26, 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Eureka Forbes Limited. Prior to acquisition of the Health, Hygiene Safety Products and Services Undertaking through a Scheme of Arrangement, as a running business with effect from February 01, 2022, Company was engaged in manufacturing and trading Water and Waste Water Treatment plants and related operation and maintenance contracts. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading, Selling, renting and servicing of Vacuum Cleaners, Water Filter cum Purifiers, Electronic Air Cleaning Systems, Small Household Appliances, Digital Security System and Fire Extinguisher etc.The Company is one of the leading retail brands for health, hygiene and safety solutions in India and one of the dominant players focusing on quality and innovation across a range of different product categories in the health, hygiene and safety solutions space. The businesses can be broadly classified as manufacturing, selling and servicing of vacuum cleaners, water filter cum purifiers, water and waste water treatment plants, trading in electronic air cleaning systems, small household appliances, digital security systems, air-conditioners and all kinds of electrical & non-electrical appliances, etc. Apart from these, it has a strong distribution and after sale service network for their products. The Company produce majority of water-purifi

