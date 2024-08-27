iifl-logo-icon 1
Eureka Forbes Ltd AGM

577.25
(-0.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:44:59 AM

Eureka Forbes CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
The details of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company and other relevant details thereof has been enclosed herewith. The Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be sent to the Stock Exchange in due course. Read less.. Please find enclosed herewith copies of the Newspaper Advertisements for attention of shareholders pertaining to the information of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 12:00 Noon IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Please find attached herewith Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

