Eureka Forbes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

603.5
(2.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7.84

16.34

25.92

yoy growth (%)

-51.98

-36.96

Raw materials

-6.81

-12.13

-20.03

As % of sales

86.83

74.25

77.29

Employee costs

-1.37

-1.77

-2.25

As % of sales

17.55

10.84

8.71

Other costs

-0.98

-2.5

-3.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.56

15.35

15.16

Operating profit

-1.33

-0.07

-0.3

OPM

-16.95

-0.45

-1.17

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.4

-0.49

Other income

0.04

0.04

0.09

Profit before tax

-1.62

-0.56

-0.75

Taxes

0

-0.32

0.06

Tax rate

0.48

57.06

-8.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.63

-0.89

-0.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.63

-0.89

-0.69

yoy growth (%)

82.68

28.33

NPM

-20.77

-5.46

-2.68

