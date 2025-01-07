Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7.84
16.34
25.92
yoy growth (%)
-51.98
-36.96
Raw materials
-6.81
-12.13
-20.03
As % of sales
86.83
74.25
77.29
Employee costs
-1.37
-1.77
-2.25
As % of sales
17.55
10.84
8.71
Other costs
-0.98
-2.5
-3.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.56
15.35
15.16
Operating profit
-1.33
-0.07
-0.3
OPM
-16.95
-0.45
-1.17
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.4
-0.49
Other income
0.04
0.04
0.09
Profit before tax
-1.62
-0.56
-0.75
Taxes
0
-0.32
0.06
Tax rate
0.48
57.06
-8.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.63
-0.89
-0.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.63
-0.89
-0.69
yoy growth (%)
82.68
28.33
NPM
-20.77
-5.46
-2.68
