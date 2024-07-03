iifl-logo-icon 1
Eureka Forbes Ltd Annually Results

593.7
(-0.79%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:39:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,189.25

2,084.51

381.75

7.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,189.25

2,084.51

381.75

7.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.78

10.23

2.33

0.04

Total Income

2,198.03

2,094.74

384.08

7.89

Total Expenditure

2,005.75

1,979.51

363.41

9.17

PBIDT

192.28

115.23

20.66

-1.28

Interest

9.77

20.26

4.42

0.2

PBDT

182.5

94.97

16.24

-1.48

Depreciation

54.03

56.46

9.18

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

40.83

20.81

2.52

0.01

Deferred Tax

-8.01

-8.77

1.92

0

Reported Profit After Tax

95.65

26.47

2.62

-1.63

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.09

0.02

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

95.64

26.56

2.6

-1.63

Extra-ordinary Items

-10.33

-19.21

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

105.97

45.77

2.6

-1.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.94

1.37

0.72

-3.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

193.48

193.48

193.48

4.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.78

5.52

5.41

-16.3

PBDTM(%)

8.33

4.55

4.25

-18.85

PATM(%)

4.36

1.26

0.68

-20.76

