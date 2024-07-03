Eureka Forbes Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,189.25
2,084.51
381.75
7.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,189.25
2,084.51
381.75
7.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.78
10.23
2.33
0.04
Total Income
2,198.03
2,094.74
384.08
7.89
Total Expenditure
2,005.75
1,979.51
363.41
9.17
PBIDT
192.28
115.23
20.66
-1.28
Interest
9.77
20.26
4.42
0.2
PBDT
182.5
94.97
16.24
-1.48
Depreciation
54.03
56.46
9.18
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.83
20.81
2.52
0.01
Deferred Tax
-8.01
-8.77
1.92
0
Reported Profit After Tax
95.65
26.47
2.62
-1.63
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.09
0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
95.64
26.56
2.6
-1.63
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.33
-19.21
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
105.97
45.77
2.6
-1.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.94
1.37
0.72
-3.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
193.48
193.48
193.48
4.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.78
5.52
5.41
-16.3
PBDTM(%)
8.33
4.55
4.25
-18.85
PATM(%)
4.36
1.26
0.68
-20.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.