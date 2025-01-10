iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eureka Forbes Ltd Balance Sheet

578.2
(-2.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eureka Forbes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

193.48

193.48

193.48

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,009.55

3,885.85

3,873.5

-4.69

Net Worth

4,203.03

4,079.33

4,066.98

0.14

Minority Interest

Debt

38.71

139.28

252.68

1.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

829.24

834.26

839.59

0

Total Liabilities

5,070.98

5,052.87

5,159.25

1.65

Fixed Assets

5,458.17

5,477.2

5,498.15

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

80.2

101.05

86.95

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.31

15.28

12.19

0

Networking Capital

-577.43

-554.23

-452.44

0.94

Inventories

243.69

211.25

283.09

2.04

Inventory Days

94.89

Sundry Debtors

137.18

122.6

153.29

2.36

Debtor Days

109.78

Other Current Assets

109.22

103.29

99.27

2.03

Sundry Creditors

-219.26

-228.48

-243.89

-4.77

Creditor Days

221.89

Other Current Liabilities

-848.26

-762.89

-744.2

-0.72

Cash

91.74

13.58

14.41

0.52

Total Assets

5,070.99

5,052.88

5,159.26

1.65

Eureka Forbes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eureka Forbes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.