Eureka Forbes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
193.48
193.48
193.48
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,009.55
3,885.85
3,873.5
-4.69
Net Worth
4,203.03
4,079.33
4,066.98
0.14
Minority Interest
Debt
38.71
139.28
252.68
1.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
829.24
834.26
839.59
0
Total Liabilities
5,070.98
5,052.87
5,159.25
1.65
Fixed Assets
5,458.17
5,477.2
5,498.15
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
80.2
101.05
86.95
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.31
15.28
12.19
0
Networking Capital
-577.43
-554.23
-452.44
0.94
Inventories
243.69
211.25
283.09
2.04
Inventory Days
94.89
Sundry Debtors
137.18
122.6
153.29
2.36
Debtor Days
109.78
Other Current Assets
109.22
103.29
99.27
2.03
Sundry Creditors
-219.26
-228.48
-243.89
-4.77
Creditor Days
221.89
Other Current Liabilities
-848.26
-762.89
-744.2
-0.72
Cash
91.74
13.58
14.41
0.52
Total Assets
5,070.99
5,052.88
5,159.26
1.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.