iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eureka Forbes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

589
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eureka Forbes Ltd

Eureka Forbes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.62

-0.56

-0.75

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.05

Tax paid

0

-0.32

0.06

Working capital

-0.79

-1.46

Other operating items

Operating

-2.56

-2.49

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.02

Free cash flow

-2.49

-2.47

Equity raised

-6.12

-2.34

Investing

0.01

-0.01

Financing

3.03

6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.58

1.16

Eureka Forbes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eureka Forbes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.