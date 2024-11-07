Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI LODR Reg, 2015, please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held to approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 Please find the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015, please find the Outcome of the Board Meeting held to approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for adoption of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Attached Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Please find the same attached Please find the Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024