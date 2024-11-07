iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eureka Forbes Ltd Board Meeting

575.7
(1.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:55 AM

Eureka Forbes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI LODR Reg, 2015, please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held to approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 Please find the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015, please find the Outcome of the Board Meeting held to approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for adoption of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Attached Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Please find the same attached Please find the Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Eureka Forbes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. In continuation to our letter no. EFL/BSE/2023-24/87 dated February 08, 2024, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 14, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Results) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Reports (LRR) on the Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Eureka Forbes: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eureka Forbes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.