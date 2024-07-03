Eureka Forbes Ltd Summary

Eureka Forbes Limited (Formerly known Forbes Enviro Solutions Limited) was incorporated on November 26, 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Eureka Forbes Limited. Prior to acquisition of the Health, Hygiene Safety Products and Services Undertaking through a Scheme of Arrangement, as a running business with effect from February 01, 2022, Company was engaged in manufacturing and trading Water and Waste Water Treatment plants and related operation and maintenance contracts. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading, Selling, renting and servicing of Vacuum Cleaners, Water Filter cum Purifiers, Electronic Air Cleaning Systems, Small Household Appliances, Digital Security System and Fire Extinguisher etc.The Company is one of the leading retail brands for health, hygiene and safety solutions in India and one of the dominant players focusing on quality and innovation across a range of different product categories in the health, hygiene and safety solutions space. The businesses can be broadly classified as manufacturing, selling and servicing of vacuum cleaners, water filter cum purifiers, water and waste water treatment plants, trading in electronic air cleaning systems, small household appliances, digital security systems, air-conditioners and all kinds of electrical & non-electrical appliances, etc. Apart from these, it has a strong distribution and after sale service network for their products. The Company produce majority of water-purifies across the in-house facilities in Dehradun and Bangalore, which is 1.15 mn units with a capability of manufacturing multiple categories like Water Purifiers (domestic & institutional), Vacuum Cleaners, Air Purifiers, Coronaguard. In 2015-16, Radiant Energy Systems Private Limited and Waterwings Equipments Private Limited were merged into with the Company i.e., Forbes Enviro Solutions Private Limited w.e.f. 11th March, 2014, where the said Scheme was effective from 21st August 2015. In 2020-21, the Company launched its flagship air purifier PRO 1000 and PRO 1000H, to provide disinfection efficiency.In 2022-23, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Aquaignis Technologies Private Limited (ATPL), Euro Forbes Financial Services Limited (EFFSL), Eureka Forbes Limited (EFL), Forbes & Company Limited (FCL or Demerged Company) and demerger of the Demerged Undertaking of FCL into Forbes Enviro Solutions Limited (FESL or Resulting Company) and their respective Shareholders, the name of FESL was changed from Forbes Enviro Solutions Limited to Eureka Forbes Limited and the Scheme was made effective from February 01, 2022.During the year 2022-23, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL), the erstwhile Promoter of the Company transferred their entire shareholding of 14,03,89,639 shares, aggregating to 72.56% of the paid up capital of the Company to Lunolux Limited through a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 19, 2021. As a result, Lunolux Limited was made as the Promoter of the Company effective July 22, 2022.In 2023, the Company launched a new range of water purifiers including Aquaguard Superio, Blaze and Eden. It also introduced products like water softeners, sediment filters, iron removers, alkaline water ionisers, and activated carbon filters.