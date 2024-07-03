SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹647
Prev. Close₹625.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,818.99
Day's High₹652.8
Day's Low₹599
52 Week's High₹625.1
52 Week's Low₹150.6
Book Value₹94.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,789.25
P/E122.74
EPS5.1
Divi. Yield0
In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.8
70.91
70.91
48.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
798.11
241.9
211.57
20.74
Net Worth
893.91
312.81
282.48
68.91
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,419.56
1,538.83
924.16
736.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,419.56
1,538.83
924.16
736.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.95
1.42
3.18
3.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
BAJRANG BOTHRA
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Singhania
Managing Director & CEO
Ajay Singhania
Nominee
Nikhil Mohta
Nominee
Vibhav Parikh
Independent Director
Kailash Jain
Independent Director
Narasimhachari Krishnamachari
Independent Director
Priyanka Gulati
Independent Director
SAMEER BHARGAVA
Independent Director
Shashank Agarwal
Additional Director
RAVI GUPTA
Additional Director
Laxmi Pat Bothra
Reports by Epack Durable Ltd
Summary
Epack Durable Ltd was incorporated on April 20, 2019, as EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 6, 2019, issued by the RoC. Upon conversion of M/s E-Vision, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company, name of the Company was changed from EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited to EPACK Durable Private Limited, dated September 17, 2021. Again, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to EPACK Durable Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2023, issued by the RoC.The Company is a manufacturer of Electronics Consumer Durable Items. The Company is the fastest growing room air conditioner original design manufacturers (ODM) in India. Presently, it design and manufacture induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, and water dispensers. Further, it manufacture heat exchangers, cross flow fans, axial fans, sheet metal press parts, injection moulded components, copper fabricated products, PCBAs, universal motors and induction coils for captive consumption.The Company started operations as an OEM with a single manufacturing unit in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in 2003. Then accordingly, it started manufacturing various components such as sheet metal, injection moulded, cross flow fans and PCBA components which are actively used in the manufacturing of RACs. In parallel, it capitalised on the existing manufactu
Read More
The Epack Durable Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹603.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epack Durable Ltd is ₹5789.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Epack Durable Ltd is 122.74 and 6.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epack Durable Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epack Durable Ltd is ₹150.6 and ₹625.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Epack Durable Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 201.11%, 6 Month at 141.06%, 3 Month at 48.74% and 1 Month at 39.47%.
