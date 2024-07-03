iifl-logo-icon 1
Epack Durable Ltd Share Price

603.25
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:55 PM

  • Open647
  • Day's High652.8
  • 52 Wk High625.1
  • Prev. Close625.1
  • Day's Low599
  • 52 Wk Low 150.6
  • Turnover (lac)11,818.99
  • P/E122.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value94.79
  • EPS5.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,789.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Epack Durable Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

647

Prev. Close

625.1

Turnover(Lac.)

11,818.99

Day's High

652.8

Day's Low

599

52 Week's High

625.1

52 Week's Low

150.6

Book Value

94.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,789.25

P/E

122.74

EPS

5.1

Divi. Yield

0

Epack Durable Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Epack Durable Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.

Epack Durable Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.06%

Non-Promoter- 12.54%

Institutions: 12.54%

Non-Institutions: 39.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Epack Durable Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.8

70.91

70.91

48.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

798.11

241.9

211.57

20.74

Net Worth

893.91

312.81

282.48

68.91

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,419.56

1,538.83

924.16

736.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,419.56

1,538.83

924.16

736.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.95

1.42

3.18

3.41

Epack Durable Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Epack Durable Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

BAJRANG BOTHRA

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Singhania

Managing Director & CEO

Ajay Singhania

Nominee

Nikhil Mohta

Nominee

Vibhav Parikh

Independent Director

Kailash Jain

Independent Director

Narasimhachari Krishnamachari

Independent Director

Priyanka Gulati

Independent Director

SAMEER BHARGAVA

Independent Director

Shashank Agarwal

Additional Director

RAVI GUPTA

Additional Director

Laxmi Pat Bothra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Epack Durable Ltd

Summary

Epack Durable Ltd was incorporated on April 20, 2019, as EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 6, 2019, issued by the RoC. Upon conversion of M/s E-Vision, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company, name of the Company was changed from EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited to EPACK Durable Private Limited, dated September 17, 2021. Again, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to EPACK Durable Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2023, issued by the RoC.The Company is a manufacturer of Electronics Consumer Durable Items. The Company is the fastest growing room air conditioner original design manufacturers (ODM) in India. Presently, it design and manufacture induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, and water dispensers. Further, it manufacture heat exchangers, cross flow fans, axial fans, sheet metal press parts, injection moulded components, copper fabricated products, PCBAs, universal motors and induction coils for captive consumption.The Company started operations as an OEM with a single manufacturing unit in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in 2003. Then accordingly, it started manufacturing various components such as sheet metal, injection moulded, cross flow fans and PCBA components which are actively used in the manufacturing of RACs. In parallel, it capitalised on the existing manufactu
Company FAQs

What is the Epack Durable Ltd share price today?

The Epack Durable Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹603.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Epack Durable Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epack Durable Ltd is ₹5789.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Epack Durable Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Epack Durable Ltd is 122.74 and 6.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Epack Durable Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epack Durable Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epack Durable Ltd is ₹150.6 and ₹625.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Epack Durable Ltd?

Epack Durable Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 201.11%, 6 Month at 141.06%, 3 Month at 48.74% and 1 Month at 39.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Epack Durable Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Epack Durable Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.06 %
Institutions - 12.55 %
Public - 39.39 %

