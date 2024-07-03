Summary

Epack Durable Ltd was incorporated on April 20, 2019, as EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 6, 2019, issued by the RoC. Upon conversion of M/s E-Vision, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company, name of the Company was changed from EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited to EPACK Durable Private Limited, dated September 17, 2021. Again, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to EPACK Durable Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2023, issued by the RoC.The Company is a manufacturer of Electronics Consumer Durable Items. The Company is the fastest growing room air conditioner original design manufacturers (ODM) in India. Presently, it design and manufacture induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, and water dispensers. Further, it manufacture heat exchangers, cross flow fans, axial fans, sheet metal press parts, injection moulded components, copper fabricated products, PCBAs, universal motors and induction coils for captive consumption.The Company started operations as an OEM with a single manufacturing unit in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in 2003. Then accordingly, it started manufacturing various components such as sheet metal, injection moulded, cross flow fans and PCBA components which are actively used in the manufacturing of RACs. In parallel, it capitalised on the existing manufactu

Read More