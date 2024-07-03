Epack Durable Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,419.56
1,538.83
924.16
736.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,419.56
1,538.83
924.16
736.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.95
1.42
3.18
3.41
Total Income
1,428.51
1,540.25
927.34
739.66
Total Expenditure
1,304.88
1,438.67
855.36
694.21
PBIDT
123.63
101.58
71.98
45.45
Interest
38.95
31.46
29.38
25.58
PBDT
84.68
70.12
42.6
19.87
Depreciation
35.48
26.08
16.3
8.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.88
10.52
7.74
2.91
Deferred Tax
4.95
1.55
1.12
0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
35.37
31.97
17.43
7.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.37
31.97
17.43
7.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.12
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.37
33.09
17.43
7.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.35
4.71
3.47
1.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.8
52.09
52.09
48.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.7
6.6
7.78
6.17
PBDTM(%)
5.96
4.55
4.6
2.69
PATM(%)
2.49
2.07
1.88
1.05
In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.Read More
