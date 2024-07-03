iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Epack Durable Ltd Nine Monthly Results

629
(-2.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

893.86

899.75

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

893.86

899.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.4

0.96

Total Income

897.26

900.71

Total Expenditure

834.06

861.38

PBIDT

63.19

39.33

Interest

27.63

22.19

PBDT

35.56

17.14

Depreciation

24.92

19.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

2.34

-0.17

Deferred Tax

0.75

-0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

7.55

-1.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.55

-1.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.55

-1.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.96

-0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

78.41

52.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.06

4.37

PBDTM(%)

3.97

1.9

PATM(%)

0.84

-0.15

Epack Durable: Related NEWS

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Epack Durable Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.