Epack Durable Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
893.86
899.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
893.86
899.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.4
0.96
Total Income
897.26
900.71
Total Expenditure
834.06
861.38
PBIDT
63.19
39.33
Interest
27.63
22.19
PBDT
35.56
17.14
Depreciation
24.92
19.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
2.34
-0.17
Deferred Tax
0.75
-0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
7.55
-1.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.55
-1.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.55
-1.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.96
-0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
78.41
52.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.06
4.37
PBDTM(%)
3.97
1.9
PATM(%)
0.84
-0.15
