|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Jan-2024
|Jan-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
48.06%
48.14%
48.11%
65.36%
65.36%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
12.54%
16.77%
19.47%
34.63%
34.63%
Non-Institutions
39.39%
35.08%
32.41%
0%
0%
Total Non-Promoter
51.93%
51.85%
51.88%
34.63%
34.63%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.Read More
