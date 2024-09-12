iifl-logo-icon 1
Epack Durable Ltd Balance Sheet

568.45
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.8

70.91

70.91

48.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

798.11

241.9

211.57

20.74

Net Worth

893.91

312.81

282.48

68.91

Minority Interest

Debt

386.09

524.88

397.36

262.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

30.31

20.74

9.19

7.46

Total Liabilities

1,310.31

858.43

689.03

338.64

Fixed Assets

704.75

467.91

289.93

115.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.83

39.93

37.35

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.95

9.9

0.6

0.57

Networking Capital

476.72

265.5

307.66

210.59

Inventories

378.16

273.94

241.52

140.47

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

212.41

469.74

354.66

234.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

356.85

98.09

44.47

18.24

Sundry Creditors

-415.62

-356.92

-303.56

-151.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-55.08

-219.35

-29.43

-30.37

Cash

107.06

75.18

53.52

11.54

Total Assets

1,310.31

858.42

689.06

338.63

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.

Read More

