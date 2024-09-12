Epack Durable Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.8
70.91
70.91
48.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
798.11
241.9
211.57
20.74
Net Worth
893.91
312.81
282.48
68.91
Minority Interest
Debt
386.09
524.88
397.36
262.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.31
20.74
9.19
7.46
Total Liabilities
1,310.31
858.43
689.03
338.64
Fixed Assets
704.75
467.91
289.93
115.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.83
39.93
37.35
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.95
9.9
0.6
0.57
Networking Capital
476.72
265.5
307.66
210.59
Inventories
378.16
273.94
241.52
140.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
212.41
469.74
354.66
234.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
356.85
98.09
44.47
18.24
Sundry Creditors
-415.62
-356.92
-303.56
-151.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-55.08
-219.35
-29.43
-30.37
Cash
107.06
75.18
53.52
11.54
Total Assets
1,310.31
858.42
689.06
338.63
In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.