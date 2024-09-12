iifl-logo-icon 1
AGM6 Sep 202412 Aug 2024
AGM 06/09/2024 We wish to inform you that 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 06, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please find enclosed herewith Scrutinizers Report along with voting results with respect to 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.

