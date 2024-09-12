iifl-logo-icon 1
Epack Durable Ltd Board Meeting

Epack Durable CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR the Company hereby wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on Wednesday July 24 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Company hereby wish to intimate that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. July 24, 2024 have considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Also, the Board approved acquisition of additional equity stake in Associate Company- Epavo Electricals Private Limited (presently company holds 26% equity stake) in order to have 50% ownership and authorisation for execution of Joint Venture (JV) Agreement, amongst the JV partners. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations the Company hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing regulations, the Board of Directors have approved standalone and consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on March 31, 2024 having statement of Assets and Liabilities & Statement of cash flow as on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and Limited Review Reports thereon. Results- for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)

Epack Durable: Related News

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.

