Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR the Company hereby wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on Wednesday July 24 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Company hereby wish to intimate that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. July 24, 2024 have considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Also, the Board approved acquisition of additional equity stake in Associate Company- Epavo Electricals Private Limited (presently company holds 26% equity stake) in order to have 50% ownership and authorisation for execution of Joint Venture (JV) Agreement, amongst the JV partners. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

EPACK Durable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations the Company hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing regulations, the Board of Directors have approved standalone and consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on March 31, 2024 having statement of Assets and Liabilities & Statement of cash flow as on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024