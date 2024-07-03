Epack Durable Ltd Summary

Epack Durable Ltd was incorporated on April 20, 2019, as EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 6, 2019, issued by the RoC. Upon conversion of M/s E-Vision, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company, name of the Company was changed from EPACK Durables Solutions Private Limited to EPACK Durable Private Limited, dated September 17, 2021. Again, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to EPACK Durable Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2023, issued by the RoC.The Company is a manufacturer of Electronics Consumer Durable Items. The Company is the fastest growing room air conditioner original design manufacturers (ODM) in India. Presently, it design and manufacture induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, and water dispensers. Further, it manufacture heat exchangers, cross flow fans, axial fans, sheet metal press parts, injection moulded components, copper fabricated products, PCBAs, universal motors and induction coils for captive consumption.The Company started operations as an OEM with a single manufacturing unit in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in 2003. Then accordingly, it started manufacturing various components such as sheet metal, injection moulded, cross flow fans and PCBA components which are actively used in the manufacturing of RACs. In parallel, it capitalised on the existing manufacturing infrastructure to strategically expand operations in the small domestic appliances (SDA) market, particularly considering the seasonality of the demand for RACs, and currently design and manufacture induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, and water dispensers. In 2008, the Company established its sheet metal press shop; in 2010, commenced manufacturing of injection moulded components; fabrication of copper tubing in 2011; manufacturing of outdoor units as an original design manufacturer in 2012; manufacturing of induction cooktops in 2013; original design manufacturing of window air conditioners in 2014; manufacturing of heat exchangers in 2015; manufacturing of water dispensers in 2017; manufacturing of mixer grinders in 2018; manufacturing of f indoor units and 5 mm heat exchangers in 2019. Thereafter, a manufacturing plant was set up in Bhiwadi during 2021 and manufacturing of cross flow fans started in 2022.Since then, the Company has expanded manufacturing operations with Dehradun Unit II, Dehradun Unit III and Dehradun Unit IV, and a manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. It has an aggregate installed capacity as on March 31, 2023 to manufacture (i) 0.90 million IDUs, 0.66 million ODUs, 0.36 million ODU Kits and 0.42 million WACs, and (ii) 0.11 million water dispensers, 1.2 million induction cook-tops and 0.30 million mixer grinders, and components thereof.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 400 Crores and an Offer for Sale aggregating 13,067,890 Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.