iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd Share Price

144.65
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High150.55
  • 52 Wk High257
  • Prev. Close147.6
  • Day's Low144.65
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)12.72
  • P/E19.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)189
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0

Prev. Close

147.6

Turnover(Lac.)

12.72

Day's High

150.55

Day's Low

144.65

52 Week's High

257

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

189

P/E

19.76

EPS

7.47

Divi. Yield

0

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.95%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 40.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.55

1.4

1.4

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.71

4.89

0.63

0.42

Net Worth

38.26

6.29

2.03

1.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Naman In-Store (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raju Paleja

Whole-time Director

Jay Shah

Whole-time Director

Abdul Shahid Shaikh

Whole-time Director

Mehul Naik

Whole-time Director

Foram Desai

Independent Director

Anand Sawroop Khanna

Independent Director

NIRAJ OMPRAKASH SETH

Independent Director

Feni Shah

Independent Director

Harshangiben Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naman In-Store (India) Ltd

Summary

Naman in-store India Limited was originally incorporated as Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited dated July, 23, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited to Naman In-Store (India) Limited, consequent to conversion of Company from Private to Public Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on October 25, 2023. The Company was founded by Mr. Raju Paleja and Ms. Bhavika Paleja of running the manufacturing operations and providing in-store solutions. The Company is a prominent display and retail fixture company to various industries and retail stores. In retail sector, it specialize in providing top-notch store fixtures for fashion, apparel, footwear, beauty and electronic retailers. Further, it manufacture modular furniture for offices, beauty store, low-housing kitchens, educational institution as well as supermarket shelving solutions.It specializes in design and execution of turnkey projects by bringing together under the same roof all of the resources necessary to meet the needs of any fit-out project. It manufacture in-store customised furniture and fixtures in wood, metal and plastic and in respect of kiosks, full shops, Countertop Units (CTU), Countertop Display Unit (CDU), Point of Sales Merchandising (POSM), etc. The Company has manufacturing facilities located at Vasai, Maharashtra. It has well establish
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Naman In-Store India Ltd share price today?

The Naman In-Store India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naman In-Store India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naman In-Store India Ltd is ₹189.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naman In-Store India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naman In-Store India Ltd is 19.76 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naman In-Store India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naman In-Store India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naman In-Store India Ltd is ₹80 and ₹257 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naman In-Store India Ltd?

Naman In-Store India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 24.29%, 6 Month at 28.57%, 3 Month at -18.99% and 1 Month at -5.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naman In-Store India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naman In-Store India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.93 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 40.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Naman In-Store (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.