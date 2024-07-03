Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹147.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.72
Day's High₹150.55
Day's Low₹144.65
52 Week's High₹257
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)189
P/E19.76
EPS7.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.55
1.4
1.4
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.71
4.89
0.63
0.42
Net Worth
38.26
6.29
2.03
1.32
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raju Paleja
Whole-time Director
Jay Shah
Whole-time Director
Abdul Shahid Shaikh
Whole-time Director
Mehul Naik
Whole-time Director
Foram Desai
Independent Director
Anand Sawroop Khanna
Independent Director
NIRAJ OMPRAKASH SETH
Independent Director
Feni Shah
Independent Director
Harshangiben Solanki
Reports by Naman In-Store (India) Ltd
Summary
Naman in-store India Limited was originally incorporated as Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited dated July, 23, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited to Naman In-Store (India) Limited, consequent to conversion of Company from Private to Public Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on October 25, 2023. The Company was founded by Mr. Raju Paleja and Ms. Bhavika Paleja of running the manufacturing operations and providing in-store solutions. The Company is a prominent display and retail fixture company to various industries and retail stores. In retail sector, it specialize in providing top-notch store fixtures for fashion, apparel, footwear, beauty and electronic retailers. Further, it manufacture modular furniture for offices, beauty store, low-housing kitchens, educational institution as well as supermarket shelving solutions.It specializes in design and execution of turnkey projects by bringing together under the same roof all of the resources necessary to meet the needs of any fit-out project. It manufacture in-store customised furniture and fixtures in wood, metal and plastic and in respect of kiosks, full shops, Countertop Units (CTU), Countertop Display Unit (CDU), Point of Sales Merchandising (POSM), etc. The Company has manufacturing facilities located at Vasai, Maharashtra. It has well establish
Read More
The Naman In-Store India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naman In-Store India Ltd is ₹189.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naman In-Store India Ltd is 19.76 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naman In-Store India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naman In-Store India Ltd is ₹80 and ₹257 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naman In-Store India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 24.29%, 6 Month at 28.57%, 3 Month at -18.99% and 1 Month at -5.32%.
