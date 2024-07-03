Naman In-Store (India) Ltd Summary

Naman in-store India Limited was originally incorporated as Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited dated July, 23, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited to Naman In-Store (India) Limited, consequent to conversion of Company from Private to Public Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on October 25, 2023. The Company was founded by Mr. Raju Paleja and Ms. Bhavika Paleja of running the manufacturing operations and providing in-store solutions. The Company is a prominent display and retail fixture company to various industries and retail stores. In retail sector, it specialize in providing top-notch store fixtures for fashion, apparel, footwear, beauty and electronic retailers. Further, it manufacture modular furniture for offices, beauty store, low-housing kitchens, educational institution as well as supermarket shelving solutions.It specializes in design and execution of turnkey projects by bringing together under the same roof all of the resources necessary to meet the needs of any fit-out project. It manufacture in-store customised furniture and fixtures in wood, metal and plastic and in respect of kiosks, full shops, Countertop Units (CTU), Countertop Display Unit (CDU), Point of Sales Merchandising (POSM), etc. The Company has manufacturing facilities located at Vasai, Maharashtra. It has well established and high-tech manufacturing equipments and design facility to manufacture the various combination and size products as per the design and specification of clients. Further it operate 2 warehouses located in Kaman, Maharashtra and 1 at Bengaluru. The Company propose Initial offer of 30,00,000 Fresh issue equity shares.