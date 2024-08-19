|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Board of Directors of Naman In-Store (India) Limited (Company) to consider Fund Raising way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/or Qualified Institutions Placement ( QIP ) or any other methods on private placement basis and Notice of closure of trading window under Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Naman In-Store (India) Limited ( Company ) at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the auditors report issued by statutory auditor of the Company on the said result. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.