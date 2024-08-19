To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Naman In-Store (India) Limited ( Company ) at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the auditors report issued by statutory auditor of the Company on the said result. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)