Naman In-Store (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Naman In-Store CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024.
Board Meeting19 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Board of Directors of Naman In-Store (India) Limited (Company) to consider Fund Raising way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/or Qualified Institutions Placement ( QIP ) or any other methods on private placement basis and Notice of closure of trading window under Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Naman In-Store (India) Limited ( Company ) at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the auditors report issued by statutory auditor of the Company on the said result. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

