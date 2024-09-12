|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Aug 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|NAMAN IN-STORE (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 12-Sep-2024. Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 12, 2024 Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.