iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MIRC Electronics Ltd Share Price

23.43
(-5.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.79
  • Day's High25.53
  • 52 Wk High32.99
  • Prev. Close24.78
  • Day's Low23.22
  • 52 Wk Low 15.85
  • Turnover (lac)311.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)541.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

MIRC Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

24.79

Prev. Close

24.78

Turnover(Lac.)

311.37

Day's High

25.53

Day's Low

23.22

52 Week's High

32.99

52 Week's Low

15.85

Book Value

5.64

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

541.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MIRC Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

MIRC Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

MIRC Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 46.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MIRC Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.11

23.11

23.11

23.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.33

167.73

180.13

200.39

Net Worth

128.44

190.84

203.24

223.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,192.17

765.84

604.31

728.11

yoy growth (%)

55.66

26.72

-17

-0.09

Raw materials

-1,043.57

-640.61

-457.45

-521.23

As % of sales

87.53

83.64

75.69

71.58

Employee costs

-60.68

-51.08

-60.76

-70.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.95

-5.95

-11.46

23.49

Depreciation

-7.76

-6.69

-6.61

-9.46

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-49.67

37.82

10.31

0.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.66

26.72

-17

-0.09

Op profit growth

0.49

195.08

-89.19

26.33

EBIT growth

23.77

1,666.42

-98.64

50.08

Net profit growth

-1,163.94

-116.44

-148.82

-222.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

766.85

1,069.88

1,300.78

1,313.6

1,670.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

766.85

1,069.88

1,300.78

1,313.6

1,670.7

Other Operating Income

5.36

3.65

3.28

2.51

2.99

Other Income

21.81

10.45

1.26

2.31

2.84

View Annually Results

MIRC Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MIRC Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gulu L Mirchandani

Managing Director

Vijay J Mansukhani

Independent Director

Carlton Pereira

Whole-time Director

Kaval Mirchandani

Independent Director

Arvind Sharma

Independent Director

Mohita Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasad Oak

Whole-time Director

SHIRISH SUVAGIA

Independent Director

Milind Pokle

Independent Director

Nandini Mansinghka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MIRC Electronics Ltd

Summary

MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares and Electronic Tuners. The company has two subsidiary companies Akasaka Electronics Ltd. and Imercius Technologies (India) Ltd. Other group companies are Onida Saka and Monica Electronics. MIRC tapped the capital market to finance its CTV expansion and diversification into the audio segment. Commercial production at the expanded capacity started from Jul.1995. The company has opened Onida Arcades, exclusives retail shops and introduced state-of-the-art wide vision TVs and audio systems. The company was awarded ISO 9001 certification during 1994-95.The company concentrated on reinforcing and improving the penetration of its sales and after sales support infrastructure. During 1997-98, the company came out with a new range of products christened Techno Value, which has been launched with considerable success. In 1998-99, it introduced the WEBCRUISER - the world first internet TV, the trendy TV and PIP in the 25 segment. In 1999-2000, the company introduced multi-coloured Candy in the 14 inch TV segment.In the fiscal 2001, it came out with 29KY Thunder series which was amongst the first
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MIRC Electronics Ltd share price today?

The MIRC Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of MIRC Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MIRC Electronics Ltd is ₹541.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MIRC Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MIRC Electronics Ltd is 0 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MIRC Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MIRC Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MIRC Electronics Ltd is ₹15.85 and ₹32.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MIRC Electronics Ltd?

MIRC Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.57%, 3 Years at -5.54%, 1 Year at 53.91%, 6 Month at 23.41%, 3 Month at 5.54% and 1 Month at 20.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MIRC Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MIRC Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.36 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 46.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR MIRC Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.