SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹24.79
Prev. Close₹24.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹311.37
Day's High₹25.53
Day's Low₹23.22
52 Week's High₹32.99
52 Week's Low₹15.85
Book Value₹5.64
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)541.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.11
23.11
23.11
23.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.33
167.73
180.13
200.39
Net Worth
128.44
190.84
203.24
223.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,192.17
765.84
604.31
728.11
yoy growth (%)
55.66
26.72
-17
-0.09
Raw materials
-1,043.57
-640.61
-457.45
-521.23
As % of sales
87.53
83.64
75.69
71.58
Employee costs
-60.68
-51.08
-60.76
-70.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.95
-5.95
-11.46
23.49
Depreciation
-7.76
-6.69
-6.61
-9.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-49.67
37.82
10.31
0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.66
26.72
-17
-0.09
Op profit growth
0.49
195.08
-89.19
26.33
EBIT growth
23.77
1,666.42
-98.64
50.08
Net profit growth
-1,163.94
-116.44
-148.82
-222.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
766.85
1,069.88
1,300.78
1,313.6
1,670.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
766.85
1,069.88
1,300.78
1,313.6
1,670.7
Other Operating Income
5.36
3.65
3.28
2.51
2.99
Other Income
21.81
10.45
1.26
2.31
2.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gulu L Mirchandani
Managing Director
Vijay J Mansukhani
Independent Director
Carlton Pereira
Whole-time Director
Kaval Mirchandani
Independent Director
Arvind Sharma
Independent Director
Mohita Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasad Oak
Whole-time Director
SHIRISH SUVAGIA
Independent Director
Milind Pokle
Independent Director
Nandini Mansinghka
Reports by MIRC Electronics Ltd
Summary
MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares and Electronic Tuners. The company has two subsidiary companies Akasaka Electronics Ltd. and Imercius Technologies (India) Ltd. Other group companies are Onida Saka and Monica Electronics. MIRC tapped the capital market to finance its CTV expansion and diversification into the audio segment. Commercial production at the expanded capacity started from Jul.1995. The company has opened Onida Arcades, exclusives retail shops and introduced state-of-the-art wide vision TVs and audio systems. The company was awarded ISO 9001 certification during 1994-95.The company concentrated on reinforcing and improving the penetration of its sales and after sales support infrastructure. During 1997-98, the company came out with a new range of products christened Techno Value, which has been launched with considerable success. In 1998-99, it introduced the WEBCRUISER - the world first internet TV, the trendy TV and PIP in the 25 segment. In 1999-2000, the company introduced multi-coloured Candy in the 14 inch TV segment.In the fiscal 2001, it came out with 29KY Thunder series which was amongst the first
The MIRC Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MIRC Electronics Ltd is ₹541.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MIRC Electronics Ltd is 0 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MIRC Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MIRC Electronics Ltd is ₹15.85 and ₹32.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MIRC Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.57%, 3 Years at -5.54%, 1 Year at 53.91%, 6 Month at 23.41%, 3 Month at 5.54% and 1 Month at 20.88%.
