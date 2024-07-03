Summary

MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares and Electronic Tuners. The company has two subsidiary companies Akasaka Electronics Ltd. and Imercius Technologies (India) Ltd. Other group companies are Onida Saka and Monica Electronics. MIRC tapped the capital market to finance its CTV expansion and diversification into the audio segment. Commercial production at the expanded capacity started from Jul.1995. The company has opened Onida Arcades, exclusives retail shops and introduced state-of-the-art wide vision TVs and audio systems. The company was awarded ISO 9001 certification during 1994-95.The company concentrated on reinforcing and improving the penetration of its sales and after sales support infrastructure. During 1997-98, the company came out with a new range of products christened Techno Value, which has been launched with considerable success. In 1998-99, it introduced the WEBCRUISER - the world first internet TV, the trendy TV and PIP in the 25 segment. In 1999-2000, the company introduced multi-coloured Candy in the 14 inch TV segment.In the fiscal 2001, it came out with 29KY Thunder series which was amongst the first

Read More