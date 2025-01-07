Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,192.17
765.84
604.31
728.11
yoy growth (%)
55.66
26.72
-17
-0.09
Raw materials
-1,043.57
-640.61
-457.45
-521.23
As % of sales
87.53
83.64
75.69
71.58
Employee costs
-60.68
-51.08
-60.76
-70.27
As % of sales
5.09
6.67
10.05
9.65
Other costs
-74.34
-60.64
-81.51
-94.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.23
7.91
13.48
12.94
Operating profit
13.56
13.49
4.57
42.32
OPM
1.13
1.76
0.75
5.81
Depreciation
-7.76
-6.69
-6.61
-9.46
Interest expense
-14.08
-14.94
-11.97
-14.09
Other income
5.33
2.18
2.54
4.72
Profit before tax
-2.95
-5.95
-11.46
23.49
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.95
-5.95
-11.46
23.49
Exceptional items
-17.11
7.83
0
0
Net profit
-20.07
1.88
-11.46
23.49
yoy growth (%)
-1,163.94
-116.44
-148.82
-222.08
NPM
-1.68
0.24
-1.89
3.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.