MIRC Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.05
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR MIRC Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,192.17

765.84

604.31

728.11

yoy growth (%)

55.66

26.72

-17

-0.09

Raw materials

-1,043.57

-640.61

-457.45

-521.23

As % of sales

87.53

83.64

75.69

71.58

Employee costs

-60.68

-51.08

-60.76

-70.27

As % of sales

5.09

6.67

10.05

9.65

Other costs

-74.34

-60.64

-81.51

-94.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.23

7.91

13.48

12.94

Operating profit

13.56

13.49

4.57

42.32

OPM

1.13

1.76

0.75

5.81

Depreciation

-7.76

-6.69

-6.61

-9.46

Interest expense

-14.08

-14.94

-11.97

-14.09

Other income

5.33

2.18

2.54

4.72

Profit before tax

-2.95

-5.95

-11.46

23.49

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.95

-5.95

-11.46

23.49

Exceptional items

-17.11

7.83

0

0

Net profit

-20.07

1.88

-11.46

23.49

yoy growth (%)

-1,163.94

-116.44

-148.82

-222.08

NPM

-1.68

0.24

-1.89

3.22

