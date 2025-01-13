MIRC Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.11
23.11
23.11
23.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.33
167.73
180.13
200.39
Net Worth
128.44
190.84
203.24
223.5
Minority Interest
Debt
103.91
81.74
68.33
85.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.08
21.77
22.63
17.24
Total Liabilities
253.43
294.35
294.2
326.09
Fixed Assets
78.14
87.39
92.54
91.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.53
1.43
1.36
1.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.08
21.77
22.63
17.24
Networking Capital
136.7
173.16
159.9
187.14
Inventories
237.5
272.58
424.28
354.44
Inventory Days
129.89
168.92
Sundry Debtors
161.99
89.57
102.22
114.79
Debtor Days
31.29
54.7
Other Current Assets
74.69
67.75
66.23
74.42
Sundry Creditors
-279.85
-200.3
-349.74
-273.98
Creditor Days
107.07
130.57
Other Current Liabilities
-57.62
-56.43
-83.09
-82.52
Cash
15.99
10.6
17.78
28.91
Total Assets
253.44
294.35
294.21
326.1
