MIRC Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.95
-5.95
-11.46
23.49
Depreciation
-7.76
-6.69
-6.61
-9.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-49.67
37.82
10.31
0.9
Other operating items
Operating
-60.39
25.17
-7.77
14.92
Capital expenditure
13.09
-9.81
-15.72
-35.74
Free cash flow
-47.3
15.35
-23.49
-20.81
Equity raised
400.59
397.3
424.54
295.75
Investing
0.32
-3.29
1.72
0.4
Financing
-17.02
5.75
29.18
-116.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
336.58
415.11
431.95
158.38
