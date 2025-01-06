iifl-logo-icon 1
MIRC Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.36
(-5.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

MIRC Electronics FINANCIALS

MIRC Electronics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.95

-5.95

-11.46

23.49

Depreciation

-7.76

-6.69

-6.61

-9.46

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-49.67

37.82

10.31

0.9

Other operating items

Operating

-60.39

25.17

-7.77

14.92

Capital expenditure

13.09

-9.81

-15.72

-35.74

Free cash flow

-47.3

15.35

-23.49

-20.81

Equity raised

400.59

397.3

424.54

295.75

Investing

0.32

-3.29

1.72

0.4

Financing

-17.02

5.75

29.18

-116.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

336.58

415.11

431.95

158.38

